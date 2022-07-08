Workshop on ‘palliative and end-of-life care’

Bengaluru: The Department of Palliative Medicine at Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru, conducted a three-day educational workshop in Palliative and End of Life Care(EPEC). The objective was aimed to empower nurses and care givers in the various domains of palliative care. This course was designed for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, advance practice nurses, nurses, and other allied health professionals with an interest in End of Life Care.

The aim of palliative care is to improve and sustain quality of life for the patient and their family. This care is regardless of age and specific diagnosis but is based on the patients and family needs. Nurses spend more time with patients and families than any other health professionals and are well placed to provide support and care as they face serious illness. With palliative care being provided in almost all clinical settings, the role of the nurse needs to be able to focus holistically on the patient and family as the unit of care, and to combine advanced skills in assessment, diagnosis and management.

Speaking at the workshop Dr. Raghavendra Ramanjulu, Lead Consultant, Aster Hospital, said "It is crucial to improve how we train our care providers. Health care providers need to be trained to manage pain and other symptoms. They need to learn how to care for people living with and dying from cancer as well as when and how to refer them to the care they need. The workshop will be a pivotal stride of our commitment to provide patients through their ailment, whether they need new pain therapies, and help in making difficult medical decisions or emotional guidance."

The workshop saw a range of experts sharing their knowledge on the need to revolutionise palliative and End of Life Care(EPEC) in India. It will enhance the daily care provided to seriously ill patients.