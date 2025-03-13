World Konkani Centre to Celebrate Centenary of Literary Stalwarts Ravindra Kelekar and Manohar Rai Sardesai

Mangaluru : The World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru will host a two-day centenary celebration on March 15 and 16 to honour the literary contributions of Jnanpith awardee Ravindra Kelekar and renowned Konkani poet Manohar Rai Sardesai. The event will bring together scholars, writers, and cultural figures to reflect on their legacy and impact on Konkani literature and activism.

Tribute to Ravindra Kelekar – March 15

The first day of the event will commemorate Ravindra Kelekar, a Gandhian thinker, freedom fighter, and key advocate for Goa’s statehood and recognition of Konkani as its official language. The inaugural session will feature guests including Prashant Shirodkar, Director of the Goa State Language Directorate, and noted Konkani scholars Girish Kelekar and Sunil Sardesai.

Senior lawyer and literary figure Uday L. Bhembre will deliver the keynote address, shedding light on Kelekar’s philosophical contributions. The programme will also include panel discussions, with writer Sheela Kolambkar chairing a session on "Ravindra Kelekar: Inspiration and Creativity", and veteran writer Gokuldas Prabhu leading a discussion on "Kelekar’s Commitment to Land, Language, and Society."

A session titled "Ravindra Kelekar: Struggles and Achievements" will feature scholars including Dr. Kiran Budkule, Dilip Borkar, Girish Kelekar, and Poonam Burye. The day will conclude with a Konkani literature reading session by postgraduate students from Mangaluru and a documentary screening on Kelekar’s life, produced by the Sahitya Akademi.

Celebrating Manohar Rai Sardesai – March 16

The second day will honour Manohar Rai Sardesai, a foundational figure in Konkani poetry, a professor of French, and a translator who played a crucial role in shaping modern Konkani literature. The day will begin with a documentary screening on Sardesai’s life, followed by a keynote lecture by renowned poet Madhav Borkar, focusing on his literary ideologies.

A panel discussion titled "Life as an Inspiration: Sardesai’s Education, Writing, and Activism" will feature speakers Sunil Sardesai, R.S. Bhaskar, Maya Karangate, and Joaquim Pinto. The afternoon session will include a special student presentation, "Childhood Memories of Manohar Rai," directed by Aishwarya Lakshmi Bhat.

The celebrations will also highlight Sardesai’s poetic legacy through musical renditions by Nandita Pai’s team, followed by a dramatic performance on his life by Muraleedhar Kamath’s troupe.

Valedictory Session

The event will conclude with a valedictory session chaired by Anil Sawant, Deputy Director of the Goa State Language Directorate, and attended by key dignitaries including Fr. Mouzinho D’Atayde, President of the All India Konkani Parishad, and Ratnamala Divakar, President of the Konkani Language Board.