World's First QR Ticketing Service Made Available On WhatsApp By Bengaluru Metro
Highlights
- The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and WhatsApp jointly launched Namma Metro, a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing solution.
- The chatbot has been connected with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-powered payments.
On October 31, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and WhatsApp jointly launched Namma Metro, a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing solution that provides commuters with simple and engaging services.
The chatbot will make it easier for passengers who use the Namma Metro to use services on WhatsApp like purchasing tickets and topping off their metro smartcards. The chatbot has been connected with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-powered payments. The officials claim that by displaying the nearest metro station to the user's current location, train schedules at various stations, and other useful information, the QR assists users in making travel plans. All commuters have access to it in both English and Kannada.
Sending a "Hi" message to the bot will start a conversation where commuters can buy QR tickets. From there, they can choose from a number of options. It is an improvement on the "Paper QR Ticket" that is already offered at ticket windows, reported The Logical Indian. Furthermore, the mobile QR tickets can be used till the Metro service is over for the day. The commuters can postpone their trip and get their ticket price back. The BMRCL gives a 5% discount on QR tickets over the token price.
