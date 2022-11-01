World's First QR Ticketing Service Made Available On WhatsApp By Bengaluru Metro

On October 31, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and WhatsApp jointly launched Namma Metro, a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing solution that provides commuters with simple and engaging services.

The officials claim that by displaying the nearest metro station to the user's current location, train schedules at various stations, and other useful information, the QR assists users in making travel plans. All commuters have access to it in both English and Kannada. The chatbot will make it easier for passengers who use the Namma Metro to use services on WhatsApp like purchasing tickets and topping off their metro smartcards. The chatbot has been connected with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-powered payments.