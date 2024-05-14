VIPs cast their votes along with spouses

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in the state on Monday.

Assembly elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Governor Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer exercised their franchise at the green polling station in Vijayawada.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district while Chandrababu Naidu and his wife exercised their franchise in Amaravati.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan voted in Mangalagiri. Prior to the start of polling at 6 am in Macherla mandal in Palnadu district, violence broke out between ruling YSRCP and TDP cadres.

A female TDP supporter suffered a large gash on her forehead. Palnadu district superintendent of police Bindu Madhav Garikapati said the situation was brought under control.

A mob of around 100 villagers attacked a poll agent and a case of attempt to murder case was registered against more than 100 members, Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal said.





Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people have seen the best governance during the past five years.





“You have seen the governance and if you think you have benefited from this governance then vote for that governance which would lead to a brighter future,” he told reporters.







Naidu said vote is a weapon in democracy which will set right the lives of the voters, society and their children’s future. “I am requesting only one thing from the entire state. Vote is your right, it will change your lives. It will also change your lives and lay the foundation not only for your children but for the future generation also. Everybody should turn up with responsibility and exercise their franchise and express your inner feelings to herald the coming good governance,” the former chief minister said.



Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief D Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.