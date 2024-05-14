Khairatabad registers highest polling % in Sec’bad segment

Hyderabad: The average polling of 44 per cent in the seven Assembly segments in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency makes the three major political parties keep guessing on the winning prospects, even as the candidates seem to be focusing in their own constituencies.

Although there are many candidates in fray, the contest is between the three major parties where the sitting member from BJP G Kishan Reddy, T Padma Rao from BRS and Danam Nagender from Congress are testing their luck from the segment.

Among the constituencies in Secunderabad, Khairatabad had registered the highest polling percentage (over 47.65) followed by Secunderabad (over 46.57), Amberpet (over 45.30), Sanathnagar (over 42.15), Musheerabad (over 41), Jubilee Hills (over 39.38) and Nampally (over 37.30), which recorded the lowest.

The party leaders are unable to gauge the mood of the voters. The constituencies which have Muslim minority voters like Nampally, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills had less voter turnout.

The Secunderabad segment, represented by T Padma Rao, had a good turnout. Similarly, Amberpet, which was represented by Kishan Reddy in the past also got a good turnout. Khairatabad, which is represented by Danam Nagender, had the highest turnout among the seven segments.

Now the three parties are clueless what was going to happen with this type of voting pattern. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the total voter turnout in the constituency was 46.50 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the polling was relatively slow in the Secunderabad constituency as the voting percentage for the first two hours was just 10 per cent. The polling started at 7 am in the constituency with reports of technical glitches in the electronic voting machines. One EVM at Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda division had technical glitches while the BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy was about to vote in the booth.

He had to go back and come again to cast his vote after about 40 minutes. Reacting to this after exercising his vote, Kishan Reddy said that there may be technical glitches or human error and such minor things happen in a democratic country.

The voting picked up after 9 am and continued till 11.30 am. However, the polling booths had very less number of voters as the temperatures increased.

Later after 3.30 pm, the voting picked up as the queue lines were seen in many places in Amberpet, Secunderabad, Nampally and Jubilee Hills Assembly constituencies. The people have decided their fate and are keeping the candidates guessing and they will have to wait till June 4 to know what their verdict will be.