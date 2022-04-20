Yaduveer leads ‘save heritage buildings’ rally in Mysuru

Mysuru: Devaraja Market Merchants' Union took out a rally here on Wednesday in protest against the decision of the government to demolish two heritage structures in the city, namely DevarajaMarket and Lansdowne Building.

The merchants, who gathered in large numbers near Dufferin Clock Tower on Sayyaji Rao Road, took out a rally to the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The protesters said that they were holding the rally to protect the heritage structures built by JayachamarajaWadiyar.

Speaking after flagging off the rally, titular king YaduveerKrishnadattaChamaraja Wadiyar said, that Devaraja Market needsminor repairs and, according to experts, it will hold good for the next100 years. "We have all grown up watching the heritage structures inthe city. For the community to survive, we need the market. The Stategovernment is talking of a new report by a committee, but we don't have any information about it." Yaduveer Wadiyar said, "Mysuru Palace is 100years old but it does not mean it should be demolished. Heritage structures should be protected at any cost. I totally support the protest against the demolition of heritage structures."

The protest rally which began at ChikkaGadiyara culminated at the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner's office. The protesters met Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and submitted a memorandum urging him notto demolish the buildings as 1000 traders and their families would be affected. Business activities at Devaraja Market had come to astandstill till 2 pm as majority of the traders took part in the rally.

DevarajaMarket Merchants Association president Mahadev urged the Karnataka government to take another opinion on the two structures.