Yediyurappa given cabinet rank status by CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accorded cabinet rank facilities to his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa.

The order was issued by the Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Saturday.



The order from the Protocol wing of the DPAR mentioned that as long as the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds the post, Yediyurappa will continue to have all facilities of a cabinet rank minister.



This is the first time such a thing is being done. Yediyurappa can now continue to utilise a government bungalow, vehicle, 11 staffers and the security provided by the government.



Usually, the outgoing Chief Minister continues with these perks for six months after they step down. However, the order has given cabinet rank status, sources in the DPAR said. The order by Chief Minister Bommai has surprised many.