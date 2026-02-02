Yelahanka flyover to be ready by Sept: GBA chief

Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Maheshwar Rao has set a clear deadline of September 2026 for the full completion of the Yelahanka flyover project.

During an inspection tour across several locations in Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, Rao reviewed progress on the 2-kilometre elevated corridor. He noted that the structure has reached approximately 70 per cent completion. Of the total 56 pillars planned, 51 have already been built, leaving only five pending. Similarly, 351 out of 447 precast segments have been installed, with 96 still to be placed.

Given the heavy daily traffic on the route, segment erection is restricted to night-time hours. Rao instructed officials and the contracting team to address any bottlenecks swiftly, increase work pace where possible, and ensure the entire project is finished within the stipulated timeline without further delays.

On the Hennur–Bagalur Road, white-topping is underway along a 5-kilometre stretch. One side has already seen 4 kilometres completed. Rao directed that the remaining 1 kilometre be finished within the next 15 days, after which traffic should be shifted to that side immediately following the required curing period. He added that white-topping on the opposite carriageway must begin within one month and be executed quickly in close coordination with the Traffic Police.

Rao also inspected a 5-acre plot owned by the Bangalore Development Authority near Hennur Bande. He ordered the transfer of the land to the city corporation so that it can be developed into a fully equipped playground. Plans include planting trees around the perimeter and constructing a walking track to make the space usable for public recreation.

In HBR Layout 1st Stage, a separate 3-acre BDA-owned parcel was reviewed. Rao instructed officials to secure its transfer to the corporation and develop the site in two parts, a dedicated vending zone for street vendors and a central park area for community use.

Regarding the railway underbridge (RUB) at Yelahanka, work on one side, including box pushing, has been finished. However, progress on the opposite side remains stalled due to pending land acquisition from the railways. Rao directed immediate resolution of these issues so that the remaining work can be completed without delay. He further emphasised the need to widen the road in conjunction with the RUB project to improve overall traffic flow.

Accompanying the Chief Commissioner were Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, Development Additional Commissioner Latha, Revenue Additional Commissioner Amaresh, Joint Commissioners Mohammed Naeem Momin and Pallavi, Chief Engineers Yamuna and Prakash, and other senior officials from relevant departments.