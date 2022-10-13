Yogi Adityanath to attend Kumbh Mela today

Mysuru: After Mysuru Dasara, Mandya district will be the next beehive of activity in South India, with Maha kumbamela scheduled at Ambigarahalli in K R Pet taluk from October 13 to 16.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that Triveni Sangama the confluence of rivers Cauvery, Hemavathy and Lakshmantheertha at Ambigarahalli is all decked up for the religious event.

In this wake, the district administration along with religious seers has made all the arrangements to make it a success". On October 13 Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade will take part in the inaugural ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the valedictory ceremony, the seer added. Excise and district in charge Minister K Gopalaiah said "Mandya district is witnessing the biggest religious event, with the state governement also taking a lead in organising the event.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took personal interest in organising the event. The government has released Rs 4 crore funds, nearly five lakh devotees expected to take a holy dip in the four days", Gopalaiah added. Sports Minister K C Narayangowda, Cooperation and Mysuru district incharge Minister S T Somashekar, Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Ashwathi, Chandravana Ashram's Trinethra Mahantha Swamiji and otheres were present.