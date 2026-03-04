Youth allegedly assaulted in Gangavathi over Instagram post on Khamenei

Koppal : Tension prevailed in Gangavathi town of Gangavathi in Koppal district after a Hindu youth was allegedly assaulted by a group of Muslim youths over an Instagram story related to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to police sources, the incident came to light after the victim, identified as Chandrashekhar, approached the Gangavathi Town Police Station late at night and lodged a complaint stating that he was attacked and threatened.

Chandrashekhar, who is engaged in dry fruit business, had reportedly posted a story on Instagram regarding the reported killing of Ali Khamenei in missile strikes involving the United States and Israel. The post allegedly triggered anger among a group of local Muslim youths.

As per the complaint, five to six youths confronted Chandrashekhar while he was at his place of business and questioned him about the social media post. They allegedly accused him of hurting sentiments and assaulted him physically. The complainant further alleged that the group abused him verbally and issued death threats.

He has also claimed that the accused threatened to barge into his house and assault him again, creating fear for his safety and that of his family. Fearing further escalation, Chandrashekhar approached the police seeking protection and legal action against those involved.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint and initiated an investigation. Officials stated that statements are being recorded and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to verify the sequence of events.