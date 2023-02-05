Zero tolerance towards organised crime: new SP of DK dist

Mangaluru: A new firebrand Superintendent of Police (SP) had taken charge in Dakshina Kannada District on February 1. Dr. Vikram Amathe, the new SP had a media interaction on Saturday, February 4 for the first time after assuming office.

In his address to the media, he mentioned that he has zero tolerance towards organized crime. He said, "We will keep an eye out for negative elements such as rowdy sheeters, rumour mongers, and mischief makers. We will monitor them using our techniques to stop repeated offences. Additionally, we have zero tolerance for organised crime, which will have an impact on law and order."

Listing out his plans for the district, Dr. Vikram started off with traffic safety and said, "I have been advised about the rash and negligent driving patterns of private buses. There will be special emphasis laid on traffic awareness in rural areas. Counselling sessions on traffic awareness and safety is being planned for traffic rule violators including habitual offenders."

Speaking about rumour and misinformation mongers, Dr. Vikram said, "Two sub divisions, Puttur and Bantwal will soon see social media monitoring cells. These cells will verify claims and perform checks on intentions of the rumour mongers' social media posts. They will then be booked as per provisions under the law."

"Chances of crimes are high in rural areas. The police beat system needs to be reactivated in such rural areas as several senior citizens live in isolated areas. The beat system and patrols will be kicked off in rural areas. Check posts in Dakshina Kannada and Kerala borders will be focused upon," he added.

In a bid to maintain law and order during the upcoming assembly elections, Dr. Vikram said, "Our priority now is election preparedness. If there are hate speeches made that affect law and order, FIRs will be filed."

Dr. Vikram is known across the state for being a tough police officer. He is from Belagavi and an IPS officer from the 2012 batch. Prior to taking charge as SP in Dakshina Kannada district, he served in Bellary and Mysuru as a DCP. He was also the Additional SP in Chamarajanagar, and Dakshina Kannada.

Dr. Vikram Amathe was also a veterinary doctor for four years and an SBI Technical Officer for two years.