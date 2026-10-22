Elderly man held under POCSO Act for molesting minor girl during Durga Puja in Bengal

Kolkata: An elderly man has been arrested in West Bengal’s Nadia district for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl during Durga Puja, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Santipur area on the night of Navami, Tuesday.

The 52-year-old accused was arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act on Wednesday night following a complaint lodged by the minor’s family.

He was produced before a court in Ranaghat on Thursday, and police sought his custody for further investigation into the case.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Dalal Para Lane in Santipur. The accused is reportedly known to the girl and lives in a neighbouring locality close to her residence.

A senior officer of Nadia district police confirmed the arrest and said the investigation began after the child’s family approached the police.

“We received a complaint from the minor’s family against the elderly man. The family alleged that he molested the minor and touched her inappropriately. An investigation was launched after receiving the complaint. The accused has been arrested. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has been registered against him. He has been produced in court. Investigation is on,” the officer said.

The girl’s family, in the complaint, alleged that the man touched the child inappropriately and behaved indecently with her on the night of the incident. He also allegedly grabbed the girl, according to the allegations made by her family.

After learning about the incident, the girl’s family approached the local police station and lodged a written complaint. Acting on the complaint, officers of Santipur police station initiated an investigation and subsequently arrested the accused from the area.

The police have registered a case against the man under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and gather further evidence.









