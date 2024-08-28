CBI: Kejriwal Promised Rs 90 Lakh to AAP Candidates in Goa

In a startling revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly assured each Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate in the Goa Assembly elections a sum of Rs 90 lakh. This claim has sparked a fresh controversy, with AAP vehemently denying the allegations and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a political conspiracy to tarnish the party's image.

The CBI's statement was made during a court hearing, where the agency presented evidence suggesting that Kejriwal made this financial assurance to boost the party's electoral prospects in Goa. The allegations have raised serious questions about the funding and conduct of AAP during the state elections, potentially leading to legal and political ramifications.

AAP's Response

In response to the allegations, AAP leaders have strongly refuted the CBI's claims, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated. The party accused the BJP of using central agencies like the CBI to undermine AAP's credibility and disrupt its growing influence in states outside Delhi.

AAP spokespersons pointed out that the timing of the allegations coincides with upcoming elections, implying that the BJP is attempting to divert attention from its own failures by attacking AAP. The party has also demanded that the CBI provide concrete evidence to back its claims, warning against the misuse of investigative agencies for political vendettas.

Political Implications

This development has further intensified the already heated political atmosphere in the country. AAP, which has been expanding its footprint beyond Delhi, particularly in states like Goa and Punjab, views this as an attempt by the BJP to curb its rise. The allegations, if proven, could damage AAP's image as a clean and transparent political alternative, a cornerstone of its appeal to voters.

On the other hand, the BJP has seized upon the CBI's allegations to question AAP's integrity and transparency. BJP leaders have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, asserting that such alleged financial irregularities must be taken seriously. The party has also criticized AAP's attempts to dismiss the allegations as a political conspiracy, insisting that the law must take its course.

Legal and Ethical Concerns

The CBI's claims have also raised ethical concerns about the conduct of political parties during elections. The alleged promise of Rs 90 lakh per candidate, if true, could amount to a violation of election laws and campaign finance regulations. This would not only tarnish AAP's reputation but also raise broader questions about the role of money in Indian elections.

The court is expected to examine the evidence presented by the CBI in detail, and the case could potentially lead to legal action against those involved. As the investigation progresses, all eyes will be on the judiciary to ensure that the matter is handled with fairness and transparency.