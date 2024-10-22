Cyclone Dana to Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coasts on October 24 Night

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-alert warning for Odisha and West Bengal, as Cyclone Dana, a severe cyclonic storm, is expected to make landfall on the night of October 24. This cyclone is currently intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, and meteorologists predict it will bring widespread damage to coastal areas.

Landfall and Impact

Cyclone Dana is forecasted to strike the coastal regions between Odisha and West Bengal with wind speeds ranging from 100 to 120 km/h. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected, causing potential flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting daily life. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and coastal residents are being urged to evacuate.

Government Preparedness

The state governments of Odisha and West Bengal are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for emergency evacuations. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the vulnerable coastal regions. Shelters have been set up, and arrangements for food, water, and medical supplies are being made.

The IMD has emphasized the importance of staying updated on weather forecasts and following safety guidelines issued by local authorities. The cyclone's intensity may also impact inland areas, leading to power outages, tree falls, and damage to property.

Precautionary Measures

Residents in the affected areas are being urged to secure their homes and stock up on essential supplies like food, water, and medicines. The authorities are also ensuring that early warning systems are in place and continuously monitoring the storm’s path.

As Cyclone Dana approaches, it is crucial for residents of Odisha and West Bengal to remain vigilant and heed official advice to ensure their safety during this potentially devastating storm.