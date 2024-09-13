  • Menu
Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amid Deadlock with Doctors

Mamata Banerjee offers resignation amid deadlock in talks with protesting Kolkata doctors. Doctors demand focus on healthcare solutions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a startling announcement, stating that she is "ready to resign" if it would help resolve the ongoing deadlock in talks with protesting doctors in Kolkata. The protest, which began over concerns related to workplace safety and medical infrastructure, has garnered nationwide attention.

In her statement, Banerjee expressed frustration over the stalemate and called for immediate dialogue. Despite her offer to resign, the doctors' association has responded by emphasizing that the focus should remain on resolving the core issues. They reiterated their demand for improved working conditions and security measures in hospitals across the state.

This situation marks a critical juncture in West Bengal’s healthcare crisis, as both sides seek a resolution to prevent further disruption in medical services. Banerjee’s offer has intensified the ongoing debate about governance and healthcare in the state.

