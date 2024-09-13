Live
- 'Coaches at Nehru stadium thought I was wasting my time', Para-athletics coach Satyapal reveals to PM Modi
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
Just In
Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amid Deadlock with Doctors
Mamata Banerjee offers resignation amid deadlock in talks with protesting Kolkata doctors. Doctors demand focus on healthcare solutions.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a startling announcement, stating that she is "ready to resign" if it would help resolve the ongoing deadlock in talks with protesting doctors in Kolkata. The protest, which began over concerns related to workplace safety and medical infrastructure, has garnered nationwide attention.
In her statement, Banerjee expressed frustration over the stalemate and called for immediate dialogue. Despite her offer to resign, the doctors' association has responded by emphasizing that the focus should remain on resolving the core issues. They reiterated their demand for improved working conditions and security measures in hospitals across the state.
This situation marks a critical juncture in West Bengal’s healthcare crisis, as both sides seek a resolution to prevent further disruption in medical services. Banerjee’s offer has intensified the ongoing debate about governance and healthcare in the state.