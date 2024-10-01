Live
- Mahayuti will return to power; work for solo BJP govt in Maha in 2029: HM Shah
- WHO warns over malaria surge in Ethiopia
- 'Sleepless nights for Cong...', Assam CM on Priyank Kharge questioning state's ecosystem for semiconductor plants
- Maruti Suzuki India sells over 1.84 lakh vehicles in August, exports up
- Today's gathering shows result of Haryana polls, says PM Modi
- Bombay HC upholds death sentence for Kolhapur man who killed, 'cannibalised' mom
- Philippines: Super typhoon Krathon leaves two dead, affects 77,000
- I would stop everything to watch Rishabh Pant bat, says Ian Bell
- 'Rebellious kid' Shraddha Rangarh, aspiring cricketer turned martial artist, bags 4 medals at WAKO World Cup
- Chirag Paswan inspects flood-affected Saharsa in Bihar
Just In
PM Modi Discusses Terrorism with Netanyahu, Calls for Global Action
PM Modi tells Netanyahu that terrorism has no place in the world, urging global cooperation to combat extremism and promote international peace and security.
In a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi expressed his firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing that it "has no place in our world." The discussion centered around global security concerns, particularly in the wake of rising threats in the Middle East and other regions. Modi reiterated India's strong commitment to counterterrorism efforts and global peace. Both leaders reaffirmed the need for international collaboration to combat extremist activities and strengthen global security measures.
During the call, Modi expressed his solidarity with Israel, reaffirming India's support in fighting terrorism. Netanyahu, in turn, acknowledged the long-standing friendship between India and Israel, commending India's robust stance against terrorism. The conversation highlights the growing need for countries to come together to address the pressing issue of terrorism, which continues to threaten international stability and peace.