PM Modi Discusses Terrorism with Netanyahu, Calls for Global Action

In a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi expressed his firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing that it "has no place in our world." The discussion centered around global security concerns, particularly in the wake of rising threats in the Middle East and other regions. Modi reiterated India's strong commitment to counterterrorism efforts and global peace. Both leaders reaffirmed the need for international collaboration to combat extremist activities and strengthen global security measures.

During the call, Modi expressed his solidarity with Israel, reaffirming India's support in fighting terrorism. Netanyahu, in turn, acknowledged the long-standing friendship between India and Israel, commending India's robust stance against terrorism. The conversation highlights the growing need for countries to come together to address the pressing issue of terrorism, which continues to threaten international stability and peace.