PM Modi Praises Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Highlights Swift April 22 Response Executed in 22 Minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Operation Sindoor and said the action led to the April 22 attack being avenged in mere 22 minutes.

“On the intervening night of 6-7 May, India acted exactly at the time and in the manner that we had decided to. Pakistan could not do anything. Our Indian security forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks,” PM Modi said during a debate on Operation Sindoor success in Parliament.

Saluting the armed forces, PM Modi said that while India and Pakistan had been at war before as well, it was for the first time that “impenetrable” targets were attacked.

“The forces annihilated the terrorist campsites, once again establishing that India will not be cowed down by nuclear threats,” the PM said

‘Airbases in ICU’

PM Modi also emphasised on how India crippled airbases in Pakistan, saying many of them were “kept in ICUs”.

“India showed its technological prowess by targeting Pakistan. “We not only attacked their terrorist infrastructure, but also significantly degraded their strategic assets and airbases, which continue to be monitored,” PM Modi said in Lok Sabha speech.

On May 10, India conducted airstrikes on a number of airbases in Pakistan, including those at Murid and Nur Khan. The development had come after Pakistan targeted air bases in India.

Satellite images had also revealed the extent of damage caused by India’s military strikes. Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases were among those hit, reports had suggested when Operation Sindoor was underway in May.

The India counterterrorism operation was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians had died.