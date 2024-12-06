UP: Woman Dies in Lift Accident Just After Giving Birth

Lucknow: A horrific incident occurred in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman, who had just given birth, lost her life when a lift collapsed at a hospital. Karishma, a resident of Meerut, was rushed to the local Capital Hospital by her family members after she began experiencing labor pains. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the early hours of Friday morning.

However, while being transferred from the upper floor to the ward on the ground floor in a lift, the lift suddenly collapsed. In the incident, two hospital staff members who were with her in the lift were injured. Unfortunately, Karishma succumbed to severe head and neck injuries.

Karishma's family has alleged that the hospital authorities were negligent in repairing the lift, and she died without receiving timely medical attention. Local residents claimed that the staff fled the hospital after the family members of the deceased attacked and damaged hospital property.

Karishma's husband said that 45 minutes after the accident, the staff managed to break open the lift door and shifted the injured individuals to another hospital for treatment. He alleged that his wife’s death was a result of the staff’s negligence. Meanwhile, hospital sources confirmed that other patients inside the lift were transferred to another hospital, and the newborn is safe and also being treated elsewhere.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ashok Kataria stated that the lift may have malfunctioned due to an overload. He mentioned that the lift maintenance records are being examined and an investigation is ongoing. If negligence is proven on the part of the hospital management, strict action will be taken, including the possible cancellation of the hospital’s license.