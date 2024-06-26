10- must listen lifestyle podcasts for everyday inspiration

Have you ever been trapped in the same old routine that feels like a hamster running on a wheel? We've all been there.

Balancing work, personal life, and the never-ending pressure of "adulthood" can leave us feeling worn out and uninspired. But what if I told you there's a way to inject a daily dose of personal growth and inspiration into your life, whether you are commuting, experimenting in the kitchen, or taking a break downtown? Look no further than the new world of podcasts! These bite-sized audio gems are like a treasure chest overflowing with knowledge and motivation, delivered straight to your ears by incredible hosts and experts.



So, get ready to level up your life with this specially curated list of the top 10 lifestyle podcasts, each one tackling a unique facet of personal and professional growth:



Best Lifestyle Podcasts 2024



The Ranveer Show

Started: Dec 9th, 2019



Who is the host: Ranveer Allahbadia

When: Weekly

Number of episodes: Over 250

What it is all about: If you are into podcasts, you must have heard about The Ranveer Show, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia Aka Beer Bicep. In each episode, Ranveer goes deep into the minds of entrepreneurs, industry experts, and other high achievers. Trust me, you'll learn a ton about how these folks made it big in areas like lifestyle, health, fitness, and more. They spill all their secrets to success, and it's seriously inspiring stuff. So, give it a listen and get ready to be motivated!

For example, he recently interviewed celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty to uncover the biggest skincare secrets, including botox, acne, and anti-aging (Ep #367), empowering people to take charge of their health.



Listen here



The Dhru Purohit Show



Started: May 6th, 2018



Who is the host: Dhru Purohit

When: Weekly

Number of episodes: Over 700

What it is all about: Well! Next on the list is an entrepreneur and investor in the health and wellness industry, Dhru Purohit, who also happens to be the host of one of the best lifestyle podcasts on Spotify. He got it all going! Every week, he sits down for interviews with the top experts in health, medicine, and psychology. But what makes his podcast truly special is that he dives deep into the inner workings of our bodies and brains.

One of his most mind-blowing episodes is called "Biohacking Sleep: Easy Tricks for a Better Night's Sleep" (Episode #724). So, if you're into health and wellness, or just want to improve your sleep game, you don't want to miss this episode. Trust me, it's a game-changer!



Listen here



Entrepreneurs on Fire



Started: Sep 22nd, 2012



Who is the host: John Lee Dumas

When: Daily

Number of episodes: Over 3770

What it is all about: Entrepreneurs on Fire is an award-winning podcast by John Lee Dumas. The host interviews entrepreneurs to help modern individuals in their entrepreneurial journey. Of all the well-known podcasts, the one that has captured everyone's interest was the host's discussion with Tony Robbin about "How to Master the Money Game with Value Bombs Galore."

The podcast also includes guests like Barbara Corcoran, Tim Ferriss and Gary Vaynerchuk, among others.



Listen here



On Purpose



Started: Jan 29th, 2019



Who is the host: Jay Shetty

When: Twice per week

Number of episodes: Over 560

What it is all about: Hosted by Jay Shetty, a British Indian author and former monk, the show is aimed at unpacking life lessons and practical wisdom for navigating relationships, purpose, and happiness. This self-help podcast is an amalgamation of all forms.

For instance, in some episodes, he converses with his guests, offering insightful information on a variety of subjects.



Listen here



Manifest Daily



Started: January 1st, 2019



Who is the host: Dheandra Nicolette

When: Twice per week

Number of episodes: Over 560

What it is all about: Manifest Daily is among the popular lifestyle podcasts that provide the positive energy and support humankind needs to return to its highest self. The podcast talks about grounded manifestation, goal setting, self-care and love, navigating personal relationships, finances, dating and so on! So, you can just sit on your couch and manifest to achieve your goals.

Listen here



Figuring Out



Started: March 3rd, 2020



Who is the host: Raj Shamani

When: Weekly

Number of episodes: Over 285

What it is all about: Feeling overwhelmed and confused in your life? So, go further than indulging yourself in the podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani. The host gives practical knowledge that can help individuals grow their businesses and upgrade their lives. In fact, every podcast episode is a value nugget, and it is super practical to apply.

Top Episode: "The Art of Making Money, Wealth & Success ft. Rajesh Dembla is a perfect starting point for anyone new to the world of entrepreneurship and investment.



Listen here

The Happiness Lab



Started: August 10, 2020



Who is the host: Dr. Laurie Santos

When: Weekly- Every Monday

Number of episodes: Over 80

What it is all about: The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos is not like any other podcast about happiness. It is like a crash course in learning the skill of being happy! In this podcast, you'll discover the power of mindfulness, the importance of gratitude, and even how to rewire your brain for a happier and more fulfilling life.

The host breaks down the myths surrounding happiness in one of the top episodes, aptly titled "The Myths of Happiness" (Episode 12). She debunks common misconceptions and provides you with actionable tools to cultivate a more positive outlook. So, if you are ready to unravel the secrets to a happier life, tune in and get ready to transform your well-being!



Listen here



The Minimalist



Started: December 21st, 2015



Who is the host: Joshua Fields Millburn, Ryan Nicodemus and T.K. Coleman

When: Weekly- Every Thursday

Number of episodes: Over 630

What it is all about: Are you feeling swamped with all the clutter in your life? Well, fret no more! This awesome podcast is here to teach you the art of simplifying your life. The hosts of this show and guests spill the beans on practical tips for decluttering both your physical and mental space. By following their advice, you'll be well on your way to a more focused and fulfilling life. So, why wait? Tune in to this popular lifestyle podcast and start simplifying today! #Popularlifestylepodcasts

Listen here



Working Hard, hardly Working



Started: May 23rd, 2021



Who is the host: Grace Beverley

When: Weekly

Number of episodes: Over 80

What it is all about: Living in an era where health and fitness have become prominent topics, podcasts about lifestyle and health have gained significant traction. In this context, fitness influencer Grace Beverley comes to the fore to provide a practical workout routine you can do at home, no gym required, to stay on track with your fitness journey.

Listen here



Feel Better Live More



Started: January 9th, 2018



Who: Dr Rangan Chatterjee and Dr Gladys McGarey

When: Three times per week

Number of episodes: Over 470

What it is all about: In a rat race era where balancing personal and professional life becomes a stressful endeavour, people are striving to unwind. Thus, as a host, Dr. Rangan Chatterjee came to the forefront to offer people hope. Through his podcast, he promotes better mental and physical health by arming listeners with useful stress management techniques for our fast-paced society.

To get into details, you can listen to Ep #312, where he talks about the tips and tricks to manage stress in this busy world.



Listen here



So, ditch the hamster wheel, pop in your headphones, and unlock a world of personal growth. These best lifestyle podcasts will allow you to recharge, reframe your perspective, and level up your life!

