10th Green Annual Facility Management Summit 2024: Sustainability and Future Tech in Focus

The 10th Green Annual Facility Management Summit 2024, organized by the Telangana Facility Management Council, commenced at the Address Convention, Narsingi. The summit saw IT veterans and facility management professionals inaugurating the event. Mr. Murali Varadarajan, Chief Strategy Officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), delivered a keynote on "The Mobility for Today and Tomorrow," highlighting L&T Metro's operations and new extended service hours.

The summit included a panel discussion moderated by Mamata Madireddy of HSBC Global Services on integrating sustainability into corporate strategy. Panelists emphasized sustainable practices and social responsibility. The event, attended by over 400 professionals, featured discussions on workplace safety and future trends. Various Green Awards were presented, with L&T Metro winning the Best Greening the Future award. The summit underscored the importance of future technology and AI in facility management, aiming to enhance functionality, safety, and efficiency in the built environment.

