Live
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ second single announcement creates buzz
- All set for Kajal’s ‘Satyabhama’ release on June 7
- Ashika Ranganath joins the cast of ‘Vishwambhara’
- Rajasthan CM approves financial aid to couple injured in Kashmir terror attack
- Lava announces its new Board members; Sunil Raina joins as Director
- USA aiming beyond Bangladesh, targets upsets at T20 WC, says pacer Ali Khan
- Saran violence may polarise voters in remaining 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- Kerala Assembly session likely from June 10
- If contesting MLAs win, UP can face a ‘mini-assembly’ election
- Student’s death sparks protest in Telangana paramedical college
Just In
10th Green Annual Facility Management Summit 2024: Sustainability and Future Tech in Focus
The 10th Green Annual Facility Management Summit 2024, organized by the Telangana Facility Management Council, commenced at the Address Convention, Narsingi.
The 10th Green Annual Facility Management Summit 2024, organized by the Telangana Facility Management Council, commenced at the Address Convention, Narsingi. The summit saw IT veterans and facility management professionals inaugurating the event. Mr. Murali Varadarajan, Chief Strategy Officer of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), delivered a keynote on "The Mobility for Today and Tomorrow," highlighting L&T Metro's operations and new extended service hours.
The summit included a panel discussion moderated by Mamata Madireddy of HSBC Global Services on integrating sustainability into corporate strategy. Panelists emphasized sustainable practices and social responsibility. The event, attended by over 400 professionals, featured discussions on workplace safety and future trends. Various Green Awards were presented, with L&T Metro winning the Best Greening the Future award. The summit underscored the importance of future technology and AI in facility management, aiming to enhance functionality, safety, and efficiency in the built environment.