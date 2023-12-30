2024 Calendar: Important National, International Days and Dates

Each month brings with it the celebration of significant days and events, either with international acclaim or national importance. These days pay homage to crucial historical events that have greatly influenced the contemporary world. As we bid adieu to 2023 and eagerly anticipate the arrival of 2024, let's preview the upcoming events that commemorate important festivals and contribute to expanding your general knowledge.

Commencing with the festivities of New Year's Day and Global Family Day, the year concludes with Boxing Day on December 26, 2024. Below is a compilation of all the noteworthy days throughout the year, observed globally.

JANUARY

January 1, 2024: New Year’s Day and Global Family Day

January 4, 2024: World Braille Day

January 6, 2024: World War Orphans Day

January 8, 2024: World African National Congress Foundation Day

January 9, 2024: Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, also known as Non-Resident Indian Day (NRI Day)

January 10, 2024: World Hindi Day

January 11, 2024: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Road Safety Week, and Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

January 12, 2024: National Youth Day (Marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand)

January 13, 2024: Lohri

January 14, 2024: Makar Sankranti

January 15, 2024: Indian Army Day, Pongal and Magha Bihu

January 17, 2024: Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

January 19, 2024: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Raising Day

January 23, 2024: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birthday

January 24, 2024: International Day of Education

January 24, 2024: National Girl Child Day

January 25, 2024: National Tourism Day and National Voters Day

January 26, 2024: Republic Day of India and International Customs Day

January 27, 2024: International Day of Commemoration/ International Holocaust Day

January 30, 2024: World Leprosy Eradication Day and Martyr’s Day

FEBRUARY

February 1, 2024: Indian Coast Guard Day

February 2, 2024: World Wetlands Day

February 4, 2024: World Cancer Day

February 6, 2024: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

February 7, 2024: Rose Day

February 8, 2024: Propose Day

February 9, 2024: Chocolate Day

February 10, 2024: National Deworming Day, World Pulses Day, Teddy Day

February 11, 2024: International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Promise Day

February 12, 2024: National Productivity Day, Hug Day

February 13, 2024: World Radio Day and National Women’s Day, Kiss Day

February 14, 2024: Valentine’s Day/ Vasant Panchami/ Saraswati Puja

February 20, 2024: World Day of Social Justice

February 21, 2024: International Mother Language Day

February 24, 2024: Central Excise Day

February 27, 2024: World NGO Day

February 28, 2024: National Science Day

February 29, 2024: Rare Disease Day

MARCH

March 1, 2024: Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day

March 3, 2024: World Wildlife Day

March 4, 2024: National Security Day

March 8, 2024: Maha Shivaratri, International Women’s Day

March 10, 2024: Ramadan (Begins)

March 13, 2024: No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March)

March 14, 2024: International Day of Action for Rivers/ Pi Day/ World Kidney Day

March 15, 2024: World Consumer Rights Day/ World Sleep Day

March 20, 2024: International Day of Happiness

March 21, 2024: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day and World Poetry Day

March 22, 2024: World Water Day

March 23, 2024: World Meteorological Day

March 24, 2024: Holika Dahan and World Tuberculosis Day

March 25, 2024: Dol Yatra and Holi

March 27, 2024: World Theater Day

March 29, 2024: Good Friday

March 31, 2024: Easter

APRIL

April 1, 2024: April Fools’ Day

April 2, 2024: World Autism Awareness Day

April 4, 2024: International Day for Mine Awareness

April 5, 2024: National Maritime Day/ Jamaat-ul-Vida

April 7, 2024: World Health Day

April 9, 2024: Chaitra Shukladi/ Eid ul Fitr/ Gudi Padava

April 10, 2024: World Homeopathy Day

April 11, 2024: National Safe Motherhood Day/ National Pet Day

April 13, 2024: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Nepali New Year, Vaisakhi

April 14, 2024: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Bengali New Year, Meshadi, Bihu

April 15, 2024: World Art Day

April 17, 2024: Ram Navami and World Haemophilia Day

April 18, 2024: World Heritage Day

April 19, 2024: World Liver Day

April 21, 2024: Mahavir Jayanti, Civil Services Day and Secretaries Day

April 22, 2024: Earth Day

April 23, 2024: Hanuman Jayanti, World Book Day and Copyright Day

April 24, 2024: National Panchayati Raj Day

April 25, 2024: World Malaria Day

April 26, 2024: World Intellectual Property Day

April 27, 2024: World Veterinary Day

April 28, 2024: World Day for Safety and Health at Work

April 29, 2024: International Dance Day

April 30, 2024: Ayushman Bharat Diwas and International Jazz Day

MAY

May 1, 2024: International Labour Day, Workers’ Day, and Maharashtra Day

May 3, 2024: World Press Freedom Day

May 4, 2024: International Engineers Day and Coal Miners’ Day

May 5, 2024: World Laughter Day

May 7, 2024: World Asthma Day and World Athletics Day

May 8, 2024: Birthday of Guru Rabindranath, World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day

May 11, 2024: National Technology Day

May 12, 2024: International Nurses Day

May 12, 2024 (Second Sunday of May): Mother’s Day

May 15, 2024: International Family Day

May 17, 2024: World Telecommunication Day and World Hypertension Day

May 18, 2024: International Museum Day

May 21, 2024: Anti-Terrorism Day

May 22, 2024: International Day for Biological Diversity

May 23, 2024: Buddha Purnima

May 24, 2024: National Brother’s Day and Commonwealth Day

May 31, 2024: Anti-tobacco Day

JUNE

June 1, 2024: World Milk Day and Global Day of Parents

June 3, 2024: World Bicycle Day

June 4, 2024: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5, 2024: World Environment Day

June 7, 2024: World Food Safety Day

June 8, 2024: Best Friends Day, World Ocean Day and World Brain Tumour Day

June 12, 2032: Anti-Child Labour Day

June 13, 2024: International Albinism Awareness Day

June 14, 2024: Hajj (Begins) and World Blood Donor Day

June 15, 2024: World Wind Day

June 16, 2024: Bakr Id/Eid ul Adha and Father’s Day

June 18, 2024: Eid al Adha (End)

June 20, 2024: World Refugee Day

June 21, 2024: International Day of Yoga, World Music Day, and World Hydrography Day

June 23, 2024: United Nations Public Service Day and International Olympic Day

June 26, 2024: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

June 29, 2024: National Statistics Day

JULY

July 1, 2024: National Doctor’s Day

July 6, 2024: World Zoonoses Day

July 7, 2024: Rath Yatra and World Chocolate Day

July 11, 2024: World Population Day

July 17, 2024: World Emoji Day, Muharram

July 26, 2024: Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 28, 2024: World Hepatitis Day

July 30, 2024: International Day Of Friendship

AUGUST

August 4, 2024: Friendship’s Day (First Sunday Of August)

August 6, 2024: Hiroshima Day

August 7, 2024: Hariyali Teej

August 8, 2024: International Cat Day, Quit India Day

August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami, International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, Nagasaki Day

August 12, 2024: International Youth Day

August 15, 2024: Independence Day, Parsi New Year

August 19, 2024: Raksha Bandhan and Photography Day

August 26, 2024: Janmashtami

August 29, 2024: National Sports Day

SEPTEMBER

September 5, 2024: National Teachers’ Day

September 7, 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 8, 2024: Grandparents Day and International Literacy Day

September 10, 2024: World Suicide Prevention Day

September 14, 2024: Hindi Diwas

September 15, 2024: Onam and International Day of Democracy

September 16, 2024: Birthday of Prophet Mohammad

September 21, 2024: World Alzheimer’s Day and Peace Day and Non-Violence (UN)

September 23, 2024: International Day of Sign Languages

September 25, 2024: National Daughters Day

September 26, 2024: Day of Deaf and World Contraception Day

September 30, 2024: International Translation Day

OCTOBER

October 1, 2024: International Coffee Day, International Day for the Elderly and World Vegetarian Day

October 2, 2024: Gandhi Jayanti, International Day of Non-Violence, World Habitat Day (Marked on the first Monday of October)

October 4, 2024: World Animal Welfare Day and World Smile Day

October 8, 2024: Indian Air Force Day

October 9, 2024: World Post Office Day

October 10, 2024: National Post Day and World Mental Health Day

October 11, 2024: Maha Navami and International Day of Girl Child

October 12, 2024: Dussehra, World Arthritis Day

October 16, 2024: World Food Day

October 17, 2024: Valmiki’s Birthday

October 20, 2024: Karva Chauth

October 21, 2024: Police Commemoration Day

October 24, 2024: World Polio Day, UN Day, and World Development Information Day

October 29, 2024: Dhanteras

October 30, 2024: World Thrift Day

October 31, 2024: Diwali, Halloween and National Unity Day

NOVEMBER

November 2, 2024: Govardhan Puja

November 3, 2024: Bhai Dooj

November 5, 2024: World Tsunami Day

November 7, 2024: Chhath Puja and National Cancer Awareness Day

November 11, 2024: National Education Day

November 13, 2024: World Kindness Day

November 14, 2024: Children’s Day (India), World Quality Day and Diabetes Day

November 15, 2024: Guru Nanak Day

November 16, 2024: National Press Day

November 19, 2024: International Men’s Day

November 21, 2024: World Television Day

November 26, 2024: National Constitution Day

November 29, 2024: International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

DECEMBER

December 1, 2024: World AIDS Day

December 2, 2024: World Computer Literacy Day and National Pollution Control Day

December 3, 2024: World Day of the Handicapped

December 4, 2024: Indian Navy Day

December 7, 2024: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day and International Civil Aviation Day

December 9, 2024: International Anti-Corruption Day

December 10, 2024: Human Rights Day

December 11, 2024: International Mountain Day

December 14, 2024: World Energy Conservation Day

December 18, 2024: Minorities Rights Day (India)

December 22, 2024: National Mathematics Day

December 23, 2024: Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas (India)

December 24, 2024: National Consumers Day

December 25, 2024: Christmas, Good Governance Day

December 26, 2024: Boxing Day.