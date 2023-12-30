Live
2024 Calendar: Important National, International Days and Dates
Each month brings with it the celebration of significant days and events, either with international acclaim or national importance. These days pay homage to crucial historical events that have greatly influenced the contemporary world. As we bid adieu to 2023 and eagerly anticipate the arrival of 2024, let's preview the upcoming events that commemorate important festivals and contribute to expanding your general knowledge.
Commencing with the festivities of New Year's Day and Global Family Day, the year concludes with Boxing Day on December 26, 2024. Below is a compilation of all the noteworthy days throughout the year, observed globally.
JANUARY
January 1, 2024: New Year’s Day and Global Family Day
January 4, 2024: World Braille Day
January 6, 2024: World War Orphans Day
January 8, 2024: World African National Congress Foundation Day
January 9, 2024: Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, also known as Non-Resident Indian Day (NRI Day)
January 10, 2024: World Hindi Day
January 11, 2024: National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Road Safety Week, and Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
January 12, 2024: National Youth Day (Marked on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand)
January 13, 2024: Lohri
January 14, 2024: Makar Sankranti
January 15, 2024: Indian Army Day, Pongal and Magha Bihu
January 17, 2024: Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
January 19, 2024: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Raising Day
January 23, 2024: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birthday
January 24, 2024: International Day of Education
January 24, 2024: National Girl Child Day
January 25, 2024: National Tourism Day and National Voters Day
January 26, 2024: Republic Day of India and International Customs Day
January 27, 2024: International Day of Commemoration/ International Holocaust Day
January 30, 2024: World Leprosy Eradication Day and Martyr’s Day
FEBRUARY
February 1, 2024: Indian Coast Guard Day
February 2, 2024: World Wetlands Day
February 4, 2024: World Cancer Day
February 6, 2024: International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation
February 7, 2024: Rose Day
February 8, 2024: Propose Day
February 9, 2024: Chocolate Day
February 10, 2024: National Deworming Day, World Pulses Day, Teddy Day
February 11, 2024: International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Promise Day
February 12, 2024: National Productivity Day, Hug Day
February 13, 2024: World Radio Day and National Women’s Day, Kiss Day
February 14, 2024: Valentine’s Day/ Vasant Panchami/ Saraswati Puja
February 20, 2024: World Day of Social Justice
February 21, 2024: International Mother Language Day
February 24, 2024: Central Excise Day
February 27, 2024: World NGO Day
February 28, 2024: National Science Day
February 29, 2024: Rare Disease Day
MARCH
March 1, 2024: Zero Discrimination Day, World Civil Defence Day
March 3, 2024: World Wildlife Day
March 4, 2024: National Security Day
March 8, 2024: Maha Shivaratri, International Women’s Day
March 10, 2024: Ramadan (Begins)
March 13, 2024: No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March)
March 14, 2024: International Day of Action for Rivers/ Pi Day/ World Kidney Day
March 15, 2024: World Consumer Rights Day/ World Sleep Day
March 20, 2024: International Day of Happiness
March 21, 2024: World Forestry Day, World Down Syndrome Day and World Poetry Day
March 22, 2024: World Water Day
March 23, 2024: World Meteorological Day
March 24, 2024: Holika Dahan and World Tuberculosis Day
March 25, 2024: Dol Yatra and Holi
March 27, 2024: World Theater Day
March 29, 2024: Good Friday
March 31, 2024: Easter
APRIL
April 1, 2024: April Fools’ Day
April 2, 2024: World Autism Awareness Day
April 4, 2024: International Day for Mine Awareness
April 5, 2024: National Maritime Day/ Jamaat-ul-Vida
April 7, 2024: World Health Day
April 9, 2024: Chaitra Shukladi/ Eid ul Fitr/ Gudi Padava
April 10, 2024: World Homeopathy Day
April 11, 2024: National Safe Motherhood Day/ National Pet Day
April 13, 2024: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Nepali New Year, Vaisakhi
April 14, 2024: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Bengali New Year, Meshadi, Bihu
April 15, 2024: World Art Day
April 17, 2024: Ram Navami and World Haemophilia Day
April 18, 2024: World Heritage Day
April 19, 2024: World Liver Day
April 21, 2024: Mahavir Jayanti, Civil Services Day and Secretaries Day
April 22, 2024: Earth Day
April 23, 2024: Hanuman Jayanti, World Book Day and Copyright Day
April 24, 2024: National Panchayati Raj Day
April 25, 2024: World Malaria Day
April 26, 2024: World Intellectual Property Day
April 27, 2024: World Veterinary Day
April 28, 2024: World Day for Safety and Health at Work
April 29, 2024: International Dance Day
April 30, 2024: Ayushman Bharat Diwas and International Jazz Day
MAY
May 1, 2024: International Labour Day, Workers’ Day, and Maharashtra Day
May 3, 2024: World Press Freedom Day
May 4, 2024: International Engineers Day and Coal Miners’ Day
May 5, 2024: World Laughter Day
May 7, 2024: World Asthma Day and World Athletics Day
May 8, 2024: Birthday of Guru Rabindranath, World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day
May 11, 2024: National Technology Day
May 12, 2024: International Nurses Day
May 12, 2024 (Second Sunday of May): Mother’s Day
May 15, 2024: International Family Day
May 17, 2024: World Telecommunication Day and World Hypertension Day
May 18, 2024: International Museum Day
May 21, 2024: Anti-Terrorism Day
May 22, 2024: International Day for Biological Diversity
May 23, 2024: Buddha Purnima
May 24, 2024: National Brother’s Day and Commonwealth Day
May 31, 2024: Anti-tobacco Day
JUNE
June 1, 2024: World Milk Day and Global Day of Parents
June 3, 2024: World Bicycle Day
June 4, 2024: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
June 5, 2024: World Environment Day
June 7, 2024: World Food Safety Day
June 8, 2024: Best Friends Day, World Ocean Day and World Brain Tumour Day
June 12, 2032: Anti-Child Labour Day
June 13, 2024: International Albinism Awareness Day
June 14, 2024: Hajj (Begins) and World Blood Donor Day
June 15, 2024: World Wind Day
June 16, 2024: Bakr Id/Eid ul Adha and Father’s Day
June 18, 2024: Eid al Adha (End)
June 20, 2024: World Refugee Day
June 21, 2024: International Day of Yoga, World Music Day, and World Hydrography Day
June 23, 2024: United Nations Public Service Day and International Olympic Day
June 26, 2024: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
June 29, 2024: National Statistics Day
JULY
July 1, 2024: National Doctor’s Day
July 6, 2024: World Zoonoses Day
July 7, 2024: Rath Yatra and World Chocolate Day
July 11, 2024: World Population Day
July 17, 2024: World Emoji Day, Muharram
July 26, 2024: Kargil Vijay Diwas
July 28, 2024: World Hepatitis Day
July 30, 2024: International Day Of Friendship
AUGUST
August 4, 2024: Friendship’s Day (First Sunday Of August)
August 6, 2024: Hiroshima Day
August 7, 2024: Hariyali Teej
August 8, 2024: International Cat Day, Quit India Day
August 9, 2024: Nag Panchami, International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, Nagasaki Day
August 12, 2024: International Youth Day
August 15, 2024: Independence Day, Parsi New Year
August 19, 2024: Raksha Bandhan and Photography Day
August 26, 2024: Janmashtami
August 29, 2024: National Sports Day
SEPTEMBER
September 5, 2024: National Teachers’ Day
September 7, 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi
September 8, 2024: Grandparents Day and International Literacy Day
September 10, 2024: World Suicide Prevention Day
September 14, 2024: Hindi Diwas
September 15, 2024: Onam and International Day of Democracy
September 16, 2024: Birthday of Prophet Mohammad
September 21, 2024: World Alzheimer’s Day and Peace Day and Non-Violence (UN)
September 23, 2024: International Day of Sign Languages
September 25, 2024: National Daughters Day
September 26, 2024: Day of Deaf and World Contraception Day
September 30, 2024: International Translation Day
OCTOBER
October 1, 2024: International Coffee Day, International Day for the Elderly and World Vegetarian Day
October 2, 2024: Gandhi Jayanti, International Day of Non-Violence, World Habitat Day (Marked on the first Monday of October)
October 4, 2024: World Animal Welfare Day and World Smile Day
October 8, 2024: Indian Air Force Day
October 9, 2024: World Post Office Day
October 10, 2024: National Post Day and World Mental Health Day
October 11, 2024: Maha Navami and International Day of Girl Child
October 12, 2024: Dussehra, World Arthritis Day
October 16, 2024: World Food Day
October 17, 2024: Valmiki’s Birthday
October 20, 2024: Karva Chauth
October 21, 2024: Police Commemoration Day
October 24, 2024: World Polio Day, UN Day, and World Development Information Day
October 29, 2024: Dhanteras
October 30, 2024: World Thrift Day
October 31, 2024: Diwali, Halloween and National Unity Day
NOVEMBER
November 2, 2024: Govardhan Puja
November 3, 2024: Bhai Dooj
November 5, 2024: World Tsunami Day
November 7, 2024: Chhath Puja and National Cancer Awareness Day
November 11, 2024: National Education Day
November 13, 2024: World Kindness Day
November 14, 2024: Children’s Day (India), World Quality Day and Diabetes Day
November 15, 2024: Guru Nanak Day
November 16, 2024: National Press Day
November 19, 2024: International Men’s Day
November 21, 2024: World Television Day
November 26, 2024: National Constitution Day
November 29, 2024: International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
DECEMBER
December 1, 2024: World AIDS Day
December 2, 2024: World Computer Literacy Day and National Pollution Control Day
December 3, 2024: World Day of the Handicapped
December 4, 2024: Indian Navy Day
December 7, 2024: Indian Armed Forces Flag Day and International Civil Aviation Day
December 9, 2024: International Anti-Corruption Day
December 10, 2024: Human Rights Day
December 11, 2024: International Mountain Day
December 14, 2024: World Energy Conservation Day
December 18, 2024: Minorities Rights Day (India)
December 22, 2024: National Mathematics Day
December 23, 2024: Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas (India)
December 24, 2024: National Consumers Day
December 25, 2024: Christmas, Good Governance Day
December 26, 2024: Boxing Day.