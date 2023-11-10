3 thoughtful almond gifting ideas for your guests this festive season

As Diwali approaches, gifting becomes a meaningful expression of gratitude and affection. Thoughtfully chosen gifts strengthen bonds and convey care. Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, shares three options that you can consider for your guests this festive season.

1. Almonds: A Nutrient-Dense Gesture of Care

Almonds are a symbol of health and vitality, making them an excellent gift option for your guests. They make a filling and healthy snack since they contain nutrients like fibre, protein, and healthy fats, as also some of the vitamins and minerals. Almonds are known to support heart health, aid in weight management, and contribute to overall well-being. You can prepare a basket that has a carefully selected assortment of almonds. Go all creative in terms of how you wish to decorate it. Don’t forget to add a personal touch by leaving a note.

2. Prepare a health basket

Creating a health basket is a thoughtful gesture that conveys genuine concern for your loved ones' well-being. Include nutrient-rich options like almonds, organic herbal teas, no-sugar muesli, and dark chocolates. Consider adding seasonal fruits and maybe a recipe book with healthy recipes. This thoughtful gift speaks volumes about your concern for their well-being.

3. Create a snack hamper

Festivities often go hand-in-hand with snacking. Opting for healthy snacks ensures we relish the celebration while nourishing our bodies. Consider making a hamper with some of the healthy snacking options like roasted chickpeas, popcorn, makhana, and nuts like almonds. Feel free to add the snacks you have prepared at home to the basket and give the hamper a personalized touch. You could also include a couple of dips like tzatziki or hummus in the hamper.

This festive season, let your gifts speak volumes about the care and thoughtfulness you hold for your loved ones. Happy Diwali!