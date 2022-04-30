5 Unconventional Gifting Ideas for Mother’s Day

It is rightly said, "Life doesn't come with a manual, but it comes with a Mother"! So Mother's day deserves all the lavish celebrations as any other occasion. In making the day special, cake, gifts and wishes contribute a great deal. While cake and wishes are easy bets to win, what eats up our minds is the thought of coming up with a meaningful gift suitable for the occasion. Clothing is, after all, a gamble, and jewellery can be costly. So this Mother's Day why not get her something absolutely unique that she can enjoy every day? It makes no difference if Mom's house is classic, contemporary, or modern. This carefully picked list contains something for every mom, regardless of her preferences or budget. Here are the top 5 unique unusual gifts for mothers, mother-in-laws, grandmothers, and wives- 1. The Decor Kart's Small Tea Set

Instead of the all-too-common "Best Mom Ever" mug, this year, gift her a gorgeous tea set from The Decor Kart to pamper her. She can use this tea set to relax with family and friends or put it on her coffee table to compliment her traditional design, as per the ancient traditions of the far east. This exquisite set's sparkling surface will set the tone for a private tea party with her loved ones. The set includes a kettle with gentle curves and a spout for pouring tea into the tumblers, as well as a handle to help pour the tea simpler. Plus, everything is dishwasher and microwave safe. The price for the same is Rs 2,450.

Love the products which have all-natural ingredients. Help your mother keep her skin soft and supple and soothingly fresh throughout the day with the help of Hanoor's range of body wash Saffron & Shea Butter Body Wash priced at 599. The packaging comes with a travel cloth bag so her skin can feel the love, no matter where they are.

If your mother is fond of Table photo frames, this mother's day gift her this beautiful and elegant Table top Photo Frame from The Decor Kart. This majestic frame adds a sense of regal elegance with exquisite, Victorian-style carvings on each side, making it ideal for adding a regal touch to her memories and her house. For an everlasting appeal, the design combines a classic palette with modern functionality. Price -Rs 2,450.

When the harsh reality of hair fall strikes, hair fall control shampoo becomes strength and gives mom's hair an instant and noticeable zhuzh and shine. Hanoor's Anti Hairfall formula is packed with natural hair growth stimulators which work like magic by stimulating the cells responsible for hair follicle development thereby helping to rebuild & strengthen hair strands. Both the products are pocket friendly for just 799.