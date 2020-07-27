A record 2 crore Hindu devotees participate in online religious recitation

Two crore Hindu devotees across the world participated in an online recitation of Kanda Sashti, a yagna which was organized by Art of Living Foundation. As the Foundation members told the media, the religious recitation was held to heal the problems which have arisen due to the current pandemic situation with the enthusiastic support of the community across the globe. Led by the Foundation's head Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the event was hosted live on various social media platforms like Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Political observers feel this could be the covert move of Bharatiya Janata Party to spread its tentacles in 'rational' Tamil Nadu which has a fierce devotion to Lord Muruga, known as Karthikeya also across the world. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has often been seen in the saffron party scheme of things as an effective carrier of soft Hindutva.