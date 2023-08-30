Achieving a Red-Carpet-Worthy Beauty Look this Rakhi

With Rakhi just around the corner, it's time to gear up with a look that will definitely light up your celebrations. Whether you are a makeup fanatic or not, these basics will help you nail the look. Here's a few steps to achieve a stunning look this festive season! Aashi Adani, Beauty and Lifestyle Content Creator, shares beauty tips for the Red-Carpet look.

Step 1: Clean Skin is a must-

Start by cleansing your face thoroughly and hydrating it with a moisturiser to create a fresh canvas for makeup.

Step 2: Seamless Base-

Apply a lightweight foundation or even a concealer that matches your skin tone evenly across your face. Blend it in with a damped makeup sponge for a smooth and seamless finish.

Step 3: Let Eye do the talking-

Focus on eyes by applying neutral and light eyeshadow, as rakhi’s are a day function. You can always add a shimmer touch to your lids for it to sparkle.

Step 4: Accentuate Your Eyes

Define eyes by gently lining your upper lash line with eyeliner. This step adds depth and enhances the beauty of eyes. And if you're not an eyeliner person, a good line of kajal looks gorgeous.

Step 5: Blush like never before-

Apply a natural blush to the apples of your cheeks to create a healthy, rosy glow. A touch of blush goes a long way in brightening your appearance.

Step 6: Lipstick-

Choose a lip color that complements the overall look. You can opt for a bold red or a subtle nude for the safe side. Top it off with some lip gloss as well.

Step 7: Here to stay-

This is the important one! Spritz a setting spray over your face to set your makeup and ensure it lasts throughout the day of hot & humid weather.

Be it Rakhi or any other festivities, your look can mirror the love and joy of the occasion. Whether you're dressed traditionally or in contemporary attire, these steps will help you enhance your natural features and express your unique style. With this red-carpet-worthy beauty guide, you're all set to make this Rakhi memorable and glamorous!