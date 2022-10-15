Do you know yourself well? Did you make up adventures as a child just to escape the grind of daily life, or do you still? There's nothing like using your imagination when jumping out of a tree and for a few moments imagining you were flying with Peter Pan.

As we get older and, more and more responsibilities pile up we can forget that life is the never-ceasing adventure that we are on.

We have the choice of taking the risk and living our lives with wide-eyed joyfulness or holding our breath for fear of what is around the corner.

Adventure Day reminds us that we're only here for a short while, and any day is a good day to have an adventure.