Airline protocol: Things to do and avoid on your next travel

Air travel continues to be one of the reliable modes of transportation. However, according to a survey conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2019, several cases of bad behavior by undisciplined passengers were reported. If you are planning to explore a country by boarding cleartrip flights, then it is essential to take into consideration certain dos and don’ts during your current trip. To prevent mutual conflicts and a hassle-free traveling experience, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Do’s while traveling on a flight

It is better to arrive at the airport much earlier before takeoff, for example, two hours before the departure of a domestic flight and three hours in the case of an overseas flight. By doing so, it would assist you in alleviating stress. Apart from that, you could avoid further delay by going through security clearance and a similar check-in process.

Stick to security protocols

Passengers should comply with the airport security rules. Even though the screening procedures are carried out seamlessly via TSA Precheck, you should hand over apparel and accessories for a comprehensive screening. Passengers should follow the instructions put forward by the security personnel.

Show regard for personal space

At times, airline cabins might be congested, so it is crucial to take cognizance of a fellow passenger’s personal space. Try to avoid leaning towards the neighboring seats. Apart from that, you should focus on holding back from stretching out to the section allotted by airlines.

Be polite while engaging with the crew members

Flight attendants are active in ensuring optimal safety and security of the passengers. So, the passengers are requested to show due consideration to their efforts by cooperating with them during the journey.

Placing the luggage in an appropriate manner

As the overhead bin space is restricted, you are required to pay close attention while packing your luggage. Passengers are supposed to keep their belongings in the allotted compartments and make sure that they can be closed. In case you possess an additional bag, place it beneath your seat. However, if there is extra space, you may consider shifting the extra luggage straight to the overhead section.

Make use of headphones

To enhance the flight experience, you may consider using headphones and listening to music, playing games, or watching movies. This is very helpful in intercepting unwanted sounds from fellow passengers. In addition, it is better to stay away from attending calls unless it’s an emergency.

Do not carry strong-smelling food items

If you wish to bring snacks amidst traveling, then try to avoid stinky foods that emanate unpleasant smells, as it would trigger discomfort for the nearby passengers.

Assisting your fellow passengers

If possible, you may consider assisting weak and delicate individuals who are unable to retrieve their belongings placed in the overhead bins.

Managing your kids

If you are traveling with your children, ensure that they do not cause any inconvenience to their fellow passengers including kicking the seats beside them.

Remain hydrated

As the humidity levels of airplane cabins are low, it might trigger dehydration. So it is highly recommended to consume a huge volume of water and remain hydrated. It is better to carry a water bottle and fill it up once you reach the airport.

Don'ts while traveling on a flight

Avoid unnecessary conflicts

In certain circumstances, if a passenger is involved in an intense argument with you, it is better to approach the concerned flight attendant and adhere to the instructions put forward by them.

Cabin should be kept neat

It is the responsibility of each passenger to discard leftovers and cleanse the area thereby ensuring an uncluttered environment.

Lower the intake of alcohol

Passengers should pay close attention by avoiding consuming alcohol brought from outside. The concerned airline personnel would restrict individuals who are inebriated from accessing the onboard.

Conclusion

Complying with the above-mentioned dos and don'ts while boarding cleartrip flights, would make sure that the passengers enjoy a hassle-free traveling experience. Bear in mind that following good etiquette and mutual respect with other people would amplify the journey.

