'Andhra Valmiki Ramayana Rasa Ramya Gathalu' to spread Telugu bhakti all over the world

Seer of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetham, his holiness Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi exhorted the need to propagate and spread Telugu bhakti literature all over the world. Citing the example on how Tamil bhakti literature is being spread for the benefit of the younger generations, the Kanchi Seer desired a similar attempt should be made to spread the Telugu bhakti literature.

Releasing the book "Andhra Valmiki Ramayana Rasa Ramya Gathalu" written by TS CM CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao on Sunday through a Zoom meeting, the Kanchi peethadhipathi said that, Jwala Narasimha Rao's book is being released at a time when a temple for Lord Srirama is coming up at the Lord Ram's birth place Ayodhya and the timing is augur well.

The Kanchi Swamy said that the Ramayana is very much part of the Hindu life and its message and essence, its emphasis on dharma, guna and all aspects of life are always worth following. The Swamy said that, the Ramayana taught the world both 'sthira pragna' and 'sthitha pragna' and the Ram bhakti is all pervading, omnipotent, all-inclusive and worth emulating.

The Kanchi Seer congratulated Jwala Narasimha Rao for compiling the Andhra Valmiki Vasudasa Mandara in the form of a story telling with critical analysis. The Kanchi Seer also emphasized the need to propagate Telugu culture, religious practices and the bhakti literature to the generations to come. He also blessed Jwala Narasimha Rao and publisher Darshanam Sarma for their efforts for bringing out such a wonderful book.

HH Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy also cited how a book, "Knowledge and Wisdom from India" was published for the benefit of IITians with the help of the TVS Group and wanted a similar publication for the benefit of the Telugu-speaking people all over the globe. The Kanchi Swamy said a Ghat at Bhadrachalam would be developed where the Kriti and Keerthanas of Sri Ramadas and Sri Tyagaraja would be encrypted on the walls and a special Mandir would be developed there.

Former AP Government's Chief Secretary and senior IAS officer LV Subramanyam appreciated Jwala Narasimha Rao for choosing story form to narrate the Andhra Valmiki's Mandara. He also appreciated Jwala Narasimha Rao for his contemporary analysis of the Ramayana and for trying to compare Sage Valmiki with Karl Marx. LV Subramanyam recalled that the Sanatana dharma had always put liberty at the highest pedal and it never forced its dharma on anyone.

Darshanam (Marumamula Venkata Ramana) Sarma coordinated the meeting. In his opening remarks, Darshanam Sarma thanked HH Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy for agreeing to release the book. He also spoke about long association of his organization Darshanam had with Jwala Narasimha Rao and how it published several of Jwala Narasimha Rao's books.