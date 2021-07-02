There's a delicious flavor that not quite everyone appreciates, but most people are decidedly familiar with, and that's the flavor of anise. Have you ever consumed black licorice? Do you despise black jelly beans? Are you a fan of absinthe? Then you know the flavor that is absinthe.

But have you ever heard of a delicious drink called Anisette? Anisette Day celebrates this sweeter cousin of absinthe that finds its popularity in the Mediterranean, and it's definitely a must try for anyone who has ever drunk absinthe and enjoyed it.

Celebrating Anisette Day is both delicious and simple, you just have to get yourself a bottle of this delicious drink and start sampling the different drinks it can be mixed in.

For truly quality anisette you should look for brands that are produced in Spain or Italy, and then simply begin enjoying the drink. Remember you don't want to imbibe this straight, its anise and licoriceflavor is simply unbearably strong straight from the bottle.

Instead, start experimenting by mixing it in with your favorite drinks, especially those that you think may be served by a delicious full-bodied sweet flavor.