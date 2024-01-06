Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
- Samakija Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Venkatagiri constituency
- YSRCP offering MP seat to star director VV Vinayak
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 06 January 2024
- Sanitation workers’ strike enters 3rd day, garbage piles up
- SPMVV V-C Bharathi takes part in South Zone VCs meet
- Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign held in Mangalagiri today
- Wake up to India’s growing cancer burden
- Kurnool MLA participates in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra
Just In
Apple Tree Day
Reflecting on the extensive global migration of apples and their enduring popularity, it becomes evident why they deserve a day of celebration! Apple Tree Day initially honored an ancient apple tree that had stood for two centuries
Reflecting on the extensive global migration of apples and their enduring popularity, it becomes evident why they deserve a day of celebration! Apple Tree Day initially honored an ancient apple tree that had stood for two centuries. Over time, this celebration evolved into a tribute to the fruit itself, recognizing its significance in history and contemporary cuisine. The apple’s resilience and adaptability, symbolized by its ability to thrive across diverse landscapes, make it a fitting subject for appreciation and celebration.
As we acknowledge Apple Tree Day, we not only celebrate a fruit but also pay homage to the journey of cultivation that spans continents and centuries. From its Central Asian origins to its global presence today, the apple tree stands as a testament to the interconnectedness of cultures and the enduring appeal of nature’s bounty.