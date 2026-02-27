Arijit Singh issues clarification on songs coming out after retirement

Superstar singer Arijit Singh, who earlier announced his retirement from playback singing, has issued a clarification with regards to his songs constantly getting released after the retirement.

Recently, the singer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a long note, as he explained the process of rolling out of the songs.

He wrote, “This message is just for my listeners please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world”.

“Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi (sic)”, he added. Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”. Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.