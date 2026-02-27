In-charge Principal of Puttur Govt Women’s College suspended

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday suspended Vedashree Nidta, in-charge principal of Government First Grade Women’s College, Puttur, following a road blockade staged by students on February 16.

The suspension order was issued after reports from the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Mangaluru, the Puttur police and the local MLA indicated administrative lapses in handling the situation.Students had held a protest and blocked a public road alleging health concerns linked to construction activity of a dialysis centre near the campus.

Police said the agitation was carried out without prior permission and affected public order.In his communication to the government, the MLA of Puttur and President of the College Development Committee stated that no formal representation regarding health hazards had been submitted either to him or to the department.