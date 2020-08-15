The Children's Fine Art Gallery (a Daira initiative) will be conducting the season II, Art KARO NA, online competitions. ART KARO NA, SEASON II is a sequel to the popular Art Karo Na, SEASON I, organised during the lockdown period of March to May 2020. Season II of Art Karo NA consists of 26 competitions, conducted every week, starting August 15, 2020. This series will culminate with the annual CFAG's Children's Art Festival in February 2021.

All the contests, as usual, are designed based on the concept of museum education which upholds our motto of "Learning through Arts". The topics are created to support the new dynamics of online education.

Essentially, children will be creating visual representations of their school lessons. For example for August 15, keeping in mind the Independence Day celebrations the middle and senior groups will draw and paint the three important events that took place during our freedom struggle: The 1857 Revolt, the Jallianwalla Tragedy and the Dandi March.

The 26-week art contests will also cover science, languages, history, geography and other academic subjects.

The results will be announced on September 8, 2020.

The details of the competitions are as follows:

Duration of Competition: August 2020 to February 2021

Submission Date: 30th of every month

For details log into www.thechildrensfineartgallerycfag.com

Entry Fee: INR 360/-Entry Free for Government Schools students

The participants can write to thecfagindia@gmail.com

or Call on 9849987187 --