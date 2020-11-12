Ashley Lobo Brings Degree Courses in Professional Dance to India

On November 11, which happens to be National Education day, Ashley Lobo, the well-known Indian-Australian choreographer, educator, and contemporary dance pioneer has reiterated his commitment to nurturing Indian talent by announcing a range of professional degree courses. Ashley realised his vision for a dedicated dance institution in 1998 when he started The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy, the first dance university of its kind in India.

Explaining the need for professional degree courses in dance, Ashley says, "We have no dearth of talent in India. Our dancers can compete with and outshine the best of the best across the world. The only thing missing is the opportunity to learn the nuances of various dance forms, train professionally and have access to international modules and infrastructure. My dream is to see Indian dancers leading a global dance revolution and not just stay relegated to the background. And to get respect and gainful employment as professionals anywhere in the world. On par with the most highly paid choreographers and international dancers. We are also working on getting many more focused certifications in the future as well. On National Education Day, it is my fervent hope that I will be able to achieve this as an educator and a mentor. And that our degree courses will open new doors for young dancers and offer them an easier transition into the professional world."

The degree courses offered by his academy, he says, are a big step towards streamlining dance education in India for aspiring professionals. The courses include: PDCP (Professional Dance Certification Programme) and RAD (Royal Academy of Dance). The Danceworx PDCP course is a 3-year international module with a highly technical syllabus that will be taught by international and national faculty at TDX and students will be mentored by Ashley Lobo himself in a Master Class.

Ashley also offers audition for employment to students after they have completed the 3-year course. The opportunities on offer could range from auditions with international dance companies, a chance to work with Ashley in Bollywood films and TV shows, live stage shows, international touring opportunities and teaching opportunities at The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy.

The program will have three levels and will be spread over a period of three years. The evaluation and a showcase at the end of each year will conclude with certification issuance. From 'Foundation and Elementary Level' training to 'Advanced and Specialization Level' training to 'Apprenticeship as a Teacher/Dancer / Choreographer' in the third year, the students get thoroughly prepared before getting a certificate.

Who can join?: This course depending on the level is open to kids from 7 to 11 years and to students over 12 years of age. Every level will have two classes of 1.5 hours per day, thrice a week. Total of 36 hours of intensive training will be provided per month.

The RAD Certification Program specializes in dance education and training with an emphasis on classical ballet which is globally defined as the foundation of dance . Supported by Queen Elizabeth II - The Royal Academy of Dance ( RAD) is recognized by the national qualifications regulators of all United Kingdom nations (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland) and is one of the largest dance organizations in the world with over 14,000 members in 80 countries.

Who can join?: The RAD degree course is open to three different age groups- 5 years to 8 years, 9 years to 12 years and above.

There will not be more than 20-25 students per class in any of the courses.