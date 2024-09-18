Ashwin Month 2024: Key Fasts and Festivals to Celebrate

In Hinduism, each month of the year holds deep spiritual and cultural significance, with numerous important fasts and festivals. As the Bhadrapada month comes to a close, the Ashwin month is set to begin. This period is filled with several important religious observances, including Pitru Paksha and Navratri. Curious about the key dates? Here’s a comprehensive guide to the fasts and festivals in Ashwin month.

When Does Ashwin Month Begin?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashwin month starts on September 19, 2024, and ends on October 17, 2024. This month is considered highly auspicious within Hindu traditions. Astrologically, Ashwin begins when the Moon positions itself between Taurus and Gemini. During this time, numerous fasts and festivals are celebrated, including the significant Pitru Paksha, followed by Devi Paksha.

Important Dates in Ashwin Month 2024

Here are the notable fasts and festivals occurring during Ashwin month:

• September 19: Start of Ashwin month

• September 21: Sankashti Chaturthi

• September 25: Jivitputrika Vrat

• September 26: Guru Pushya Yoga

• September 28: Indira Ekadashi

• September 29: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

• September 30: Monthly Shivratri

• October 2: Amavasya

• October 3: Navratri Ghatasthapana

• October 9: Kalparambha and Durga Maha Saptami

• October 11: Durga Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami

• October 12: Dussehra

• October 13: Durga Visarjan

• October 15: Bhauma Pradosh Vrat

Festivals to Look Forward To Pitru Paksha and Devi Paksha

The month of Ashwin begins with Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period dedicated to honoring one’s ancestors. This is a time for performing shraddha (rituals) to express gratitude to those who have passed away. After Pitru Paksha concludes, Devi Paksha begins, marking the period dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja and Navratri

One of the most celebrated festivals of Ashwin month is Durga Puja, which begins on October 9 with Maha Saptami. The festivities continue with Maha Ashtami on October 11 and culminate with Durga Visarjan on October 13. Navratri, another grand festival in Ashwin, begins with Ghatasthapana on October 3 and ends with Dussehra on October 12, marking Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

These festivals hold deep cultural and spiritual importance, offering devotees the opportunity to connect with their faith and traditions.