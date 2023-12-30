Astrology in hands

Astrology, deeply ingrained in India's cultural heritage, has experienced a resurgence in popularity, especially among millennials and Gen-Zers. The integration of technology has played a crucial role in this resurgence, making astrology more accessible. Several platforms have emerged as hotspots for astrological content, contributing to its mainstream appeal in India, especially on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Astroyogi



Astroyogi disrupted the astrology industry by introducing an automated kundali generator and creating a marketplace for astrologers. With an aim to become a unicorn by 2025, it transitioned into an app-first engagement platform in 2016. Led by Aditya Kapoor, the platform serves a global customer base of 3 million in 11 languages, offering a range of certified astrological services. Founder Meena Kapoor's technological foresight has propelled Astroyogi's rapid growth, shaping the future of astrotech.

Taaraka



Founded in 2018, Mumbai-based startup Taaraka provides astrology services through its self-discovery app. Using AI, the platform decodes birth chart patterns, offering daily insights on various life aspects. Taaraka's unique approach provides users with personalized and daily updates, making astrology more engaging for the modern audience.

MyPandit



Launched in 2019, MyPandit is an app-based platform for astrology predictions and consultancy services. Users can register and connect with astrologers based on zodiac sign recommendations. The platform facilitates chat interactions with experts, offering advice for problem resolution. Additionally, it provides personalized daily horoscope solutions, enhancing user engagement.

Astro Sage



Founded in 2000 by Pundit Punit Pandey, Astro Sage is a premier astrology website offering genuine analysis of the astrological cycle. The platform provides various features, including astrology calculators, online consultations, Vastu experts, tarot reading, and numerologists. Astro Sage's comprehensive services cover both Chinese and Indian astrology, catering to a diverse user base.

Astrotalk



Established in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, AstroTalk is a New Delhi-based astrology platform offering Indian and Western astrology services. The platform analyzes birth charts and astrology signs to provide advice and future predictions online. Currently in talks for pre-IPO funding, Astrotalk aims to raise up to $40 million, valuing the company at $220 million, reflecting its significant growth in the astrological space.