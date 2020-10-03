Attaining peak performance through Neuroscience, NLP

The ultimate programme for companies to boost leadership across at all levels is primarily through the fierce elements of peak performance, heightened effectiveness and enhanced productivity, by realizing organisational goals with the implementation of 'Neuro Leadership' or enhancing new age leadership essentials with Neuroscience and NLP.

'Neuro Leadership' constitutes excellence and amazing leadership bound with people skills both at the personal and professional level through Neuroscience, which provides specific latent skilling to enhance self-awareness, good behavior at workstation, enriching conversations, addressing problem solving queries, solid decision making, techniques to influencer skills, enhancing rapport through relationship building, facing challenges boldly to name a few.

The purpose is to improve leadership effectiveness of leaders across organisations by developing a science for leadership development that takes into account the physiology of the mind and the brain. This helps leading managers and leaders to use their own brains efficiently, understand the working mechanism by tapping to attain peak potential. This outweighs the conventional leadership practices in most companies.

Multitasking comes in only with amazing handful of skillsets mastered in early stages when the roots of the foundation are strong. One needs a balance of approach, maturity, understanding the gimmicks of complex situations, amazing people skills and a plethora of mastery over the key techniques of applying latent talent.

Making right decisions and choices by being cool and composed under pressure is an art only a few have had mastered. Saying no to distractions is also an added feature of being a solid rockstar. Email and meeting management is something which needs to be handled deftly. The key takeaways on neuroscience is to reduce the neural clutter - an effective tool for innovation and creativity.

Getting through an impasse as roadblocks provide insights to dilemmas or challenges. They teach us to face life boldly and squarely and turn al' blocks to opportunities. Perceptions enhance maturity as we start gaining a perspective of others or complex situations from their standpoint or point of view for the better.

Attaining peak performance

One of the best corporate programmes to boost leadership and managerial effectiveness is through heightened performance and productivity by realising organizational goals, and by utilising benefits of 'NLP' (Neuro Linguistic Programming)

NLP stands for Neuro-Linguistic Programming. Neuro means thinking through on a consistent basis, while linguistic refers to what you say. It speaks of the lucid language we use in our interactions.

Also raising awareness about patterns we use in our communique'. Programming is what you do. NLP is about one's life experiences based on thinking, beliefs, and programmed behaviours that have become a part of oneself. These patterns determine the choices we make and the results one achieves. NLP determines which of these patterns are helping one in achieving goals and which are holding one back. Once these patterns and beliefs are identified, they can be changed, for the better.

The communication channels

We need to understand how communication is processed in our brain by enhanced sensory awareness through visual, auditory, kinesthetic (V-A-K).

VAK cues – Recognizing verbal and non-verbal patterns of communication and thinking styles in oneself and others. Few practical NLP (Neuro- Linguistic Programming) exercises to personal and professional excellence by setting and achieving compelling goals.

Changing sabotaging beliefs, changing bad feelings for better approach to think tanking. We need to create powerful mental states (anchors) of motivation, decisiveness, joy, creativity in oneself as well as others by remaining in a resourceful state.

By realizing the above key parameters of Neuroscience and NLP, we are paving the way for greener pastures for a better and more awareness path which tones up our overall leadership and personality development. Unless and until we emerge stronger at the ground level, we will not be able to take on any bigger challenges.

Our dimensions add an extra impetus to our overall wellbeing by bringing an amazing all round development in thought and action. This rakes up the contentment and happiness quotient by leaps and bounds.