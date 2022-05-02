There's a moment in everyone's life when they know that the days ahead of them will never be the same.

That moment is when their first child is born, while there are those who have sworn themselves to a life without children of their own (and more power to them) those who choose to have a child feel that the birth of their first is the most important day of their lives.

Baby Day celebrates these little bundles of joy and all the wonders that come with them, and maybe a few of the trials.