Bajaj Electronics Unveils OPPO Reno14 Series 5G with Actress Eesha Rebba

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series 5G at its SR Nagar branch in a glamorous event featuring actress Eesha Rebba. The AI-powered smartphone boasts an advanced AI Portrait Camera and a sleek, elegant design, promising to elevate mobile photography and performance.

Customers who pre-booked the device received two exclusive gifts, adding excitement to the launch. With this event, Bajaj Electronics reinforced its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology, offering consumers early access to the latest innovations in the smartphone market.