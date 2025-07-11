Live
Bajaj Electronics Unveils OPPO Reno14 Series 5G with Actress Eesha Rebba
Highlights
Bajaj Electronics unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series 5G at its SR Nagar branch in a glamorous event featuring actress Eesha Rebba.
Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series 5G at its SR Nagar branch in a glamorous event featuring actress Eesha Rebba. The AI-powered smartphone boasts an advanced AI Portrait Camera and a sleek, elegant design, promising to elevate mobile photography and performance.
Customers who pre-booked the device received two exclusive gifts, adding excitement to the launch. With this event, Bajaj Electronics reinforced its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology, offering consumers early access to the latest innovations in the smartphone market.
