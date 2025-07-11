  • Menu
Bajaj Electronics Unveils OPPO Reno14 Series 5G with Actress Eesha Rebba

Bajaj Electronics Unveils OPPO Reno14 Series 5G with Actress Eesha Rebba
Highlights

Bajaj Electronics unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series 5G at its SR Nagar branch in a glamorous event featuring actress Eesha Rebba.

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics unveiled the OPPO Reno14 Series 5G at its SR Nagar branch in a glamorous event featuring actress Eesha Rebba. The AI-powered smartphone boasts an advanced AI Portrait Camera and a sleek, elegant design, promising to elevate mobile photography and performance.

Customers who pre-booked the device received two exclusive gifts, adding excitement to the launch. With this event, Bajaj Electronics reinforced its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology, offering consumers early access to the latest innovations in the smartphone market.

