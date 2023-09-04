Balram Jayanti 2023: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals

Balram Jayanti 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, Baldev Shashti or Hal Chhath will begin the Shashti tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada which is on September 4 at 04:41 PM. It will conclude on September 5 at 3:46 p.m. This festival is celebrated in the northern belt of India. On this day, women who have children observe the fast. Fast watchers pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati for the long life of their children.

Celebrating Baldev Shashti or Balram Jayanti on Hal Chhath day is considered auspicious for farmers. According to the scriptures, Balram was the elder brother of Lord Krishna, whose favourite weapon was the plough. He also goes by the name of Haldhar. On this day, farmers and their bulls, who help plough the fields, are worshipped.

If you want to celebrate the festival, there are some pooja materials that you will need: buffalo milk, ghee, curd, buffalo dung, Mahua fruit, flowers, leaves, sorghum popcorn, small earthen pots and Devli chhevli (made of bamboo and mahua leaves).

How to do the Puja

On the auspicious day of Hal Chhath, get up early in the morning, brush your teeth with Mahua, and then take a bath. Only women with male children observe this fast. Now with the help of buffalo dung make an image of Chhath Mata on the wall of the house of worship. The plough, the seven wise men, the animals and the farmers can also be represented. Now, love these images at home.

Take a copper or brass urn and place it on top of the chowki. Then install Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati and worship them.

Now, fill the clay pot with sorghum popcorn (Jowar dhani) and mahua. Then put devli chhevli in a pot (matki). After this, worship Hal Chhath Mata and then clay pots and matki. Then, read the Katha of Hal Chhath Mata and perform the aarti of Goddess Parvati. As soon as the aarti is complete, remain seated in the same place and eat the Mahua fruits.

Importance of fasting Hal Chhath

Traditionally, it is believed that from the moment a person is born, Goddess Shashti takes care of the child for the first six months. This is the reason why Chhathi Mata is worshiped after six days after the birth of the child. Hal Chhath Mata is known to be a mother who protects her children.