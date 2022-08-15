Bamboo Varieties of India: India is 2nd largest producer of bamboos in World

Bamboo is one of important crop, it plays a significant role in both economic as well as cultural sphere of many livelihoods in India. The Union Government of India in 2017 has amended the Indian Forests Act 1927 to remove Bamboo from the category of Trees and designated it as a Minor Forest Produce.



As a result, all those who wish to take up Bamboo cultivation and begin bamboo plantation, without applying any licenses. That's not all, it is also now legal for the tribes inhabiting such forests to use Bamboo for their own use and sell them outside.

1. Bambusa strita

Native to indo-china, this bamboo would grow about 17 to 32 feet in height and it grows up to 4 to 8 centimetres in diameter. The cultivation of this bamboo would take place across the nation. Apart from its decorative purpose, the above plant is also used to make furniture, toys and construction.

2. Bambusa Tulda

One of the most useful varieties of bamboos, this bamboo variety is native to the Indian Subcontinent. Also, famous as Indian Timber or Bengal Bamboo, it can reach up to height of nearing to 15 to 25 feet and it has got dull green color. It has substantial use in the paper pulp industry.

3. Bambusa polymorpha

This evergreen Variety of large and green Clumping bamboo has got edible shoots having sweet taste. It can reach nearing to 20 to 40 feet in height. Apart from being useful in making of furniture, handicrafts and house construction, this bamboo can also be used for landscaping.

4. Bambusa Balcooa

This one is also another Bamboo variety native to northeast India, it is also known as Female bamboo. It can grow nearing to 39 to 73 feet tall and 6 to 15 cm in diameter. Almost all the part of this plant are useful in one way or the other. The stems of this plant are very useful in bridges as well fishing and agriculture implement, woven mats and in the formation of Rikshaw hood frames. The shoots are also edible as vegetables and leaves as fodder.

5. Bambusa Arundinacea

The above bamboo species has got its origin in India, Bangladesh as well as Srilanka. This bamboo plant can grow up to 20 to 50 feet tall having shiny bright green color and thorny stems. The young shoots are eaten as food in few parts of India. These leaves can also serve as fodder. This variety occupies 15% of all bamboos in India.

6. Bambusa Nana

Another Variety of bamboo is very beautiful, it is useful as a screening. It can grow nearing to 20 to 30 feet in height and a prevalent decorative plant, owning to its appealing foliage. These plants also have got edible shoots.

7. Melocanna Baccifera

This evergreen variety of bamboo, which can reach a height of 32 to 65 feet. It is another bamboo native to India, which grows mostly as an ornamental plant. Commonly known as berry bamboo, this plant occupies larger spaces due to its aggressive growth. Due to its strength, this variety is mostly useful in construction purposes as the bamboo.