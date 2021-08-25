In our opinion, this is easily one of the best parts of summer or any time of year where you like to indulge in an ice cream treat! It blends together the perfect flavor of bananas with the rich sweet flavor of the ice cream, topped with whipped cream, maraschino cherries, strawberries, hot fudge, and anything else your heart can imagine! Banana Split Day celebrates this amazing treat and a perfect excuse to indulge in it!



Banana Split Day is exactly what you expect to be: it is a day to celebrate this amazing dessert.

It gives you the perfect opportunity to tuck into this sweet treat. After all, who doesn't love a delicious banana split? You can enjoy one of these desserts (or several) and you don't need to feel guilty about it! Music to our ears. Have fun trying out your own banana split inventions. You won't regret it!