Bathukamma: Learn how to make Bathakama Flower Arrangement

Bathukamma is a cone shaped pile of a beautifully stacked seasonal flowers in a concentric layer (traditional seven layers) which resemble the shape of a temple,Gopura, with a lump of turmeric called Gowramma in a pumpkin flower at its top. Some of the women, also tend to place deepam(light) at the pinnacle of Bathukamma.



The flowers used for making Bathukamma are all of medicinal flowers, which belong to wild, but due to non-availability of these flowers, we tend to use regular flowers.

Bottom layer: Thangedu Poolu, scientific name, (Cassia or Senna flowers) which are usually yellow or white in color.

Second layer: Gunugu poolu, scientific name, celosia argentea

Third layer: Seetamma Jada Poolu, scientific name Cockscomb flower

Fourth layer: Shanku poolu, scientific name Clitoria ternatea

Fifth layer: Teku Poolu, teak flowers

Sixth layer: Gummadi Poolu or Mandara Poolu( Pumpkin flowers or Hisbiscus Flowers)

Seventh Layer: And final layer with only one lotus flower

Songs of Bathukamma : Ladies gather in a central place and sing Bathukamma.