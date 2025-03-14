Beat the Bhang Hangover Quick Recovery Tips Post-Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most joyous celebrations in India, bringing people together with vibrant hues, playful water splashes, and delicious festive treats. Along with delicacies like gujiya and namakpare, traditional beverages such as thandai are enjoyed. A key ingredient often added to these drinks is bhang—a cannabis-based paste derived from the female cannabis plant’s leaves and flowers. Consumed in moderation, bhang enhances the festive mood, but excessive intake can lead to a hangover the next day.

Recognizing a Bhang Hangover

Similar to an alcohol-induced hangover, a bhang hangover can cause symptoms such as dehydration, dizziness, nausea, headaches, and exhaustion. If you indulged in bhang this Holi and are struggling with its aftereffects, follow these simple yet effective remedies to bounce back quickly.

Effective Ways to Overcome a Bhang Hangover

Stay Hydrated

Bhang consumption can dehydrate the body, intensifying hangover symptoms. Drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins and restores hydration. Coconut water is a great alternative, as it replenishes lost electrolytes and speeds up recovery.

Eat a Nutritious Meal

Refueling with a balanced diet helps restore essential vitamins and minerals. Opt for light, nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins to aid digestion and replenish lost energy.

Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol

While you may crave coffee to shake off drowsiness, caffeine can dehydrate the body further. Similarly, alcohol can worsen cognitive impairment. It’s best to avoid both until you feel completely normal.

Take a Warm Shower

A warm shower relaxes muscles, refreshes the mind, and eases body aches caused by bhang consumption. It can also help reduce feelings of lethargy and improve circulation.

Get Adequate Rest

Giving your body enough time to recover is crucial. Resting well allows the system to naturally detoxify and regain energy. If possible, take a day off to relax and let the effects of bhang wear off gradually.

How Long Does a Bhang Hangover Last?

The duration of a bhang hangover varies depending on the amount consumed and individual metabolism. While some people recover within a few hours, others may experience lingering effects for an entire day or more. Following the above remedies can help minimize discomfort and speed up the recovery process.

Holi is meant to be a time of fun and festivity. If you plan to enjoy bhang, do so in moderation to avoid unwanted aftereffects. However, if you overindulge, these simple remedies will help you feel rejuvenated in no time!