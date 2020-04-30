2 Simple Yet Effective Summer Face Packs To Own A Glowing Skin

It's summer… Those sweltering weather, hot winds, and sweaty climate are common!!!

As we are all locked down, we are happily sitting at home, but Summer is the bestie of the dull skin, one needs to pamper their skin in order to own a glowing face in this season. It simply doesn't mean to stay as usual as we are not stepping out… We may not roam outside but maintaining the healthy skin is always important to look beautiful.

So, we Hans India have come up with 2 simple yet effective face packs which can be easily made at home for our dear readers… Have a look!

1. Gram Flour And Curd Face Pack





• This is a simple yet great face pack made with all the simple ingredients. Just take a bowl and add 1 tbsp of each gram flour and curd and mix well. Apply it on to your face and offer a gentle massage. Let it sit for good 20 minutes and then wash off with cold water…



• That's it! Your face looks clean and glowing as the goodness of curd and gram flour will pull out the germs and bacteria from your face making it look fresh and glowing.

2. Aloe Vera And Lemon Face Mask





• This is another simple face pack… This can also be made with only twwinds and ingredients. Take a bowl and add a cup of freshly extracted aloe vera gel and add a few drops of lemon extract to it. Mix well and apply it all over your face. Wait for 10-20 minutes and then wash off with cold water. Pat dry with a cotton towel and get amazed!!!



• The citrus acid present in the lemon will kill the bacteria and germs under your skin pores. Coming to aloe vera it gives you a clean face by smoothens it with its goodness. This vitamin C rich face pack will also lighten your skin tone and make you look glowing.

So girls, try these amazing face packs and own a glowing, clean and healthy skin in no time…