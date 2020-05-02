3 DIY Turmeric Packs To Treat The Common Skin Problems

Turmeric… This age-old beauty product is always a reliable one in this world of branded cosmetics!!! Many of them use branded creams and gels to get an instant glow. But they regret later as the facial glow slowly starts wiping out after you stop using them.

But the natural beauty product 'Turmeric' will add a radiant glow to one's face and make them free from myriads of skin issues in no time.

We all know that Summer is the close buddy of skin issues, so, to rule out them, we Hans India have come with 3 amazing 'Turmeric Face Packs' for our readers… Have a look!

1. Turmeric And CreamUnder Eye Mask

Nothing much to do… Take a bowl and add a pinch of turmeric along with enough milk cream. Make a thick paste and then apply it on to your eyes. Wait for a few minutes and wash off carefully with cold water. That's it! All your under-eye scars, puffy eyes and dark circles will get vanished with the regular usage of this natural eye mask.

2. Turmeric Acne Pack

• This is also a simple one… Just mix equal quantities of honey and turmeric. Apply it on the acne scars and targeted areas. You need to leave it overnight and wash off in the morning.

• Have a look at your face in the mirror and we bet you will be stunned!!! All the acne scars will be vanished making you look spotless. The antibacterial agents of turmeric and honey kill the bacteria and also lightens the scars with this treatment.

3. Turmeric And Lemon Face Pack For Dark Patches…

• The final one is an amazing one as it will treat all your dark spots! You need to mix 1 tsp each of turmeric and lemon extract in a bowl and then apply it on the dark spots and targeted areas. Leave it for 20 minutes and then wash off your face with cold water.

• That's it! All your dark spots get lightened and regular usage of this pack will vanish them in no time. The citric acid and vitamin C will treat the dark spots and lighten them with their goodness.

So my dear beautiful girls, apply these amazing packs and treat your skin issues in no time…

Instead of spending on expensive creams, just believe 'Turmeric' and look spotless and glowing!!!