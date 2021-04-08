Beauty Funda: Minimal make-up during summer

Summer is full of wonderful things but melting makeup, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky lipstick are not among them. When it comes to summer beauty products, sunscreen is probably the only thing you should be layering on thick.

Makeup is a whole different story, seeing as anything you put on whether it be a foundation, eye shadow, or bronzer will most likely melt off the minute you step into the sweltering summer heat.

Start with moisturizer

The way you care for your skin is just as important as the makeup you apply to it. Use an oil-free moisturizer in the morning, you should opt for an oil-free foundation formula to match.

Layer on sunscreen and UV protection

Besides hydrating your skin, you also want to make sure it's properly protected from the sun and that means wearing sunscreen every single day, even under your makeup.

You should be re-applying sunscreen every two hours, but that can be hard when you're out and about especially when you don't want to use your hands. Use dish soap to clean an old liquid foundation compact and cushion.

Let dry.Soak the cushion with your favourite face sunscreen inside the compact. To re-apply, dip a sponge applicator into the cushion and dab on your face.

Invest in a powerhouse makeup primer

You won't regret the few seconds it takes to apply a primer, which goes on after moisturizer but before face makeup.

Primers are definitely the way to go in summer. They don't feel at all like a heavy, additional layer, and they really help hold makeup in place.