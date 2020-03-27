DIY Lip Balm To Protect Your Lips This Summer

The hot winds are slowly making their way of changing the weather completely. Amidst the Corona fever, people are forgetting that the Summer season is an enemy for the skin. The sweltering weather takes a toll on the skin making it go sweaty and tanned.

And when it comes to lips, they are very sensitive… So, you need to protect your lips by pampering them with DIY packs and lip balms. In this lockdown period, you need not go out and risk your lives.

Worry not! We are here with the DIY recipe of a 'Mango Lip Balm'… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• ¼ sup mango butter

• A little bit of beeswax

• A few drops of essential oil

• 1 tsp of beetroot powder

Process

• All these ingredients are easily available in the home itself. So, making of this DIY lip balm is very easy. First, melt the beeswax in a double boiler and spoon it out.

• Then blend the beeswax along with mango butter and spoon out the concoction. Then add a few drops of essential oil and beetroot powder to this concoction and mix well.

• That's it! Your DIY lip balm is ready… Store it an air-tight container and use it every night to pamper your lips.

This DIY lip balm holds many beauty benefits thus apply it before hitting the bed and make your pouts rosy soft and smooth…