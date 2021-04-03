Guava Leaves are Great for Skin 

Guava leaves are definitely an effective remedy to treat acne, oily skin, black heads and other skin issues. Some of you might fear your acne or blackheads might keep you away from enjoying small joys of life, stop worrying now, you have a very handy solution.

Guava leaves are packed with a wide range of vitamins as well as antioxidants that can do wonders on your skin. Its antioxidants protect the skin from getting damaged, it also helps slow down the aging process and helps prevent wrinkles on your skin.

How to use Guava leaves to help solve your skin problems?

Black heads

Blackheads are small bumps they tend to appear on the skin because of clogged hair follicles or pollution. . The reason as to why they are referred as blackheads is because its surface looks mostly dark or black. Guava leaves can help you get rid of these small bumps or tiny dots on your face. Make a paste of guava leaves and while applying it on your face, sprinkle some amount of rose water and apply it and wash your face after some time. This acts as a great scrub and it helps you achieve clean skin and helps both open up your pores and removal of blackheads. Skin experts feel, it is best to use this home remedy twice each week so that you can have lasting impact.

Acne

Guava leaves can also help you say goodbye to your acne. These leaves have both antiseptic as well as anti-inflammatory properties. They help fight harmful bacteria and get clearer and radiant skin. Mash a couple of guava leaves and apply it in the affected area and say goodbye to your acne.

Skin Whitening

Guava leaves can also help in whitening and brightening your skin. When you apply guava leaf pack every day, you may work toward a brighter skin. To make this pack, you require two guava leaves, piece of guava fruit and around 4 tablespoons of milk and blend this and make a paste. You need to apply this paste on your face and wash it after 15 minutes.

For Oily skin

Guava leaves can also help get rid of your excess oil from your skin. Apply this face pack; to make this face pack mix two spoons of lemon juice, add guava leaf paste and use it as a face pack, this pack will help you achieve a fresher and cleaner skin. Lemon helps in a great way to get rid of oily skin and it also helps get rid of spots as well as pimples. Try this home remedy and treat yourself with radiant and glowing skin.