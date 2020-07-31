How to get dazzling eye look this Bakrid

Winged eyeliner (or cat eyeliner) is an incredibly popular look that mystifies many but the truth of the matter is that it's surprisingly easy to master.

The best part of every festival especially for the women is make-up. But, what can be more happening than having a perfect eyeliner. Here are a few tips for you to get a perfect winged eyeliner based on the shape of your eyes this Bakrid.

Hooded eyes

If the crease of your eyelid isn't visible when your eyes are open, you likely have hooded eyes.

Many folks with hooded eyes get anxious about eye makeup, especially since most makeup tutorials only feature eyes where the crease is exposed. Don't fret: it's super easy to apply flawless winged eyeliner to hooded eyes.

To make sure the liner isn't concealed by your lid, create the outer wing tip where the lid's hood starts. Work your way inward, applying your liner in thin strokes and widening as desired.

Small eyes

If you have close-set eyes, here is a simple makeup trick that will play up their prettiness: widen your eyes by drawing a double wing. Draw liner along your upper lash line, then make a small flick outward. Mirror this on the bottom lash line, but make sure you don't apply liner any further in than the middle of your eye, otherwise you'll give the appearance of even closer-set eyes. Apply a touch of concealer between the two wings to really make 'em pop.

For this look, it is recommended using a powder to draw your desired shape, then intensifying it with liquid. If you make a mistake, just use this handy makeup removal trick to clean it up.

Downturned eyes

If the corners of your eyes slope toward your cheekbones, you have downturned eyes.

For downturned eyes, applying your eyeliner from the inner corner to the outer corner in a thin line. Extend your wing up toward the crease, using the outer corner of your eyebrow as a guide (don't extend further!). Give your overall look a pop of color by picking a pretty shade that complements your irises.

Monolid eyes

If you have a very minimal or nonexistent crease, you likely have eyes with monolids. A thin winged look is ideal.

To get the look, You don't have much space with a monolid, so you want to maximize it by making sure the liner is crisp and straight. For the thinnest line possible, place the tip of the eyeliner on the lash line at the pupil, then draw to the outer corner. Then, start from the inner corner and draw it to meet the middle point.

Round eyes

If you can see around your iris (on the bottom or top), you have round eyes. For round eyes, starting from the outside corner using an angled brush and cream eyeshadow or liner, then drawing at a downward angle toward the eye's outer corner. Apply the liner inwards, stopping at the center of your lid where your pupil is when you're looking straight ahead.

Almond-shaped eyes

If your eyes are oval-shaped with narrow corners, you likely have almond-shaped eyes. For almond eyes, take advantage of your lid space. Draw your eyeliner from the inner corner all the way across the lash line, then flick it out, stopping at the tip where your crease starts.